Thomas J. Farrell's Encore Jungian Profile of Trump (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 8, 2024: I have been deeply influenced by the thought of the late Jungian psychotherapist and psychological theorist Robert Moore (1942-2016; Ph.D. in religion and psychology, University of Chicago, 1975) of the Chicago Theological Seminary about the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche.

Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette co-authored the following six books about the four masculine archetypes of maturity in the male psyche:

(1) King, Warrior, Magician, Lover: Rediscovering the Archetypes of the Mature Masculine (HarperSanFrancisco/ HarperCollins, 1990);

(2) The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1992a);

(3) The Warrior Within: Accessing the Knight [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1992b);

(4) The Magician Within: Accessing the Shaman [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1993a);

(5) The Lover Within: Accessing the Lover [Archetype] in the Male Psyche (William Morrow, 1993b);

(6) The King Within: Accessing the King [Archetype] in the Male Psyche, revised and expanded second edition (Exploration Press, 2007).

Now, to be clear here, the four masculine archetypes of maturity are in all human psyches, just as the four corresponding feminine archetypes of maturity are in all human psyches. According to Robert Moore's theory of the archetypes of maturity, each of the eight archetypes of maturity has two "shadow" forms but only one optimal and positive form.

Now, as I write the present short essay, I am primarily accessing the optimal and positive form of the masculine Magician/Shaman archetype of maturity in my psyche. Because the masculine Magician/Shaman archetype of maturity is in all human psyches, I hope that both men and women may read the present short essay and draw fruit from the present essay.

Now, I have drawn of Robert Moore's thought about the eight archetypes of maturity in the human psyche in the following five recent OEN articles:

(1) "Robert Moore and Douglas Gillette on Boy Psychology" (dated September 8, 2024):

