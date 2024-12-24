This (western) Christmas eve....

Today our scouts and the Latin Patriarch and all signs in nativity square spoke and held symbols to make the world remember Gaza ongoing genocide. We have pictures of the babies and children massacred. I was in touch with many families in Gaza strip daily. Many of those who remain alive simply now wonder when their turn will come. Hiam asks me to remember her after she is killed. We pray to God that this suffering ends.

Quotes "I keep thinking of what to say but I am speechless. How has it become accepted to scroll past videos of cats and dogs eating the flesh of slain Palestinians? Of Zionists burning people alive day after day? If it weren't for complicity, they wouldn't have impunity." Mohammed Al-Kurd

"They are attacking the hospital.. We are dying and nobody is looking for us" Dr. Husam AbuSafia, Director of Kamal Adwan hospital, Gaza

"Tens of thousands killed.Injured. Forever disabled. Imprisoned. Starved.More than 17,000 children killed. It feels like we have watched them being killed one by one.---- But it has also been 440 days of resilience and even beauty. We think of our heroes of Gaza: the doctors, the medics, the rescuers, the volunteers-- those who sacrifice and give everything for their fellow human beings. We think of those who created schools in tents. The ones who play music to the displaced children, to bring a smile in the midst of pain and destruction. The chefs who are cooking meals en masse. And the smallest of children, tending to their siblings. The loss is enormous. But we have not lost our faith, or our collective humanity. -- This is beauty we are talking about." From the sermon" Christ is still in the rubble" given by Rev. Dr Munther Isaac.

"We are not freeing Palestine, Palestine is freeing us." Nicole Jenes

Reminder: From Bethlehem Prof. Qumsiyeh (founder and Director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability, Bethlehem University) and from Gaza Prof. Dr Yasser El-Nahhal (Environmental Chemistry and Ecotoxicology, Islamic University, Gaza) speak of past , present, and future during a genocide and an ecocide. Tuesday 24 December 2024 at 9 PM Palestine time, 7 PM London Time, 2 PM EST. Link: meet.google.com/dpe-pdnw-zqw

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

