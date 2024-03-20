This war has made me cry out loud

This war has robbed me of sleep

This war gives me nightmares

This war has messed with my immune system

(I think this war it has shortened my life)

This war is like a strong wind blowing through my brain

This war has made me feel alone and hollow

This war has made me let the phone ring

It has turned me into a news junky

This war has stung me, shocked me,

Bruised me, cudgeled me, numbed me

Beyond tears, I sometimes I feel like the living dead

Because of this war

How will we ever forgive this war!

This war has forced me to do the math

It has made me not care how I look

It has made me drink more wine

And bolt my door when I go to bed

This war has brought violence to my sanctuary

It has made me hear voices in the wind

It has made me miss my mother

It has made me nostalgic for the bad old days

It has made me renew my passport

It has made me forget to water the plants

It has made me harder to talk to

This war has made me watch more sh*t TV

It has made me lie awake listening to my heart

It has made me forget to take my supplements

It made me purchase a blue light

It makes me prowl on rainy days

It has made me feel like an animal in a cage

It has made me feel worse about climate change

It has made me feel worse about any kind of change

It has made my brain fog, my heart freeze

It almost made me get a tattoo

It made me feel like I was in a tragic play

A movie that was going to end badly for my character

It made me cry when I hit a squirrel

It made the traffic on the bridge sound angry

It makes me choose sides

It makes me feel that it could happen to me

It has taught me that it doesn't take much

For people to do terrible things

It made me clean the basement

It made me eat more ice-cream