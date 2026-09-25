This ache I live with
Feeling the distance between me
I take a crucial step forward
And fall into love with myself
This ache I live with is greater than or
Equal to the sum of all the disappointments
Of my childhood.
I am climbing a molehill
With an Indian name
I dare not exaggerate
I am a misanthrope, a lover
Of nature who cannot but distrust
The majority of my brethren
Being a lover
Of life, myself, my other
This poem pushes on
With or without me
I have set my course for old age
But must first free my skiff
From its attic mooring.
Please help me
You to whom I pray.