This ache I live with

Feeling the distance between me

I take a crucial step forward

And fall into love with myself

This ache I live with is greater than or

Equal to the sum of all the disappointments

Of my childhood.

I am climbing a molehill

With an Indian name

I dare not exaggerate

I am a misanthrope, a lover

Of nature who cannot but distrust

The majority of my brethren

Being a lover

Of life, myself, my other

This poem pushes on

With or without me

I have set my course for old age

But must first free my skiff

From its attic mooring.

Please help me

You to whom I pray.