Things might slide but we don't have to



Blackberries

(Image by watts_photos) Details DMCA



..........................................

Today when I started down my path

The path said, "I don't have very much for you.

But when you come to the bridge we'll see."

The path spoke truth.

I was sad.

I had just watched a Ted Talk

That sank my spirits, which were already pretty low.

The speaker referred to a song of Leonard Cohen's,

"The Future". I clicked on a link and listened

To Cohen's husky voice telling us:

"I've seen the future, brother

It is murder.

Things are going to slide in all directions.

Won't be nothing,

Nothing you can measure anymore.

The blizzard, the blizzard of the world

Has crossed the threshold

And it's overturned

The order of the soul."

The speaker ended her talk

With good advice

Which I knew I could not follow

But would try.

In following this sullen path

I kept thinking about my failings

And how my failings were very human

And then I thought of the failings of the human race

Which have brought us to where we are now,

At Cohen's threshold.

As I walked I was hoping to see an animal.

I have always imagined that if I saw a bear

It would be in this section of the forest,

Ambling between the pines.

The sky was gray and cloudy.

The wind pushed and pulled the tops of trees around.

Sometimes when I lifted my eyes from the path

I caught sight of openings of sunlight

In little clearings far off.

The further I walked the heavier my steps became

Until I had to sit down on a log.

Here the trees spaced themselves

So there was room for my thoughts.

The path said,

"On the other side of the bridge there are berries".

I had been scanning for blackberries

But so far there were none.

The path was right.

On the other side of the bridge

There were some nice ripe berries.

The berry bush said,

"Here are 8 berries."

I started picking them.

The first one was sweet.

The second one was even sweeter.

The third berry was a wise elder.

That berry said, "You have been sad long enough."

The fourth berry was indignant:

"F-- k Leonard Cohen".

The fifth berry was the bush talking:

"Come back tomorrow and I will have more."

The sixth berry said, "Save berry seven and eight for the birds."

The seventh berry said,

"The birds have plenty, eat me.

Eat me for your soul."

So I did, and for the rest of my walk

I was a happy man.