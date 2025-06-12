Things Good People Need to know Before Making Good Trouble



Are We Ready for a Miracle

the most powerful enemy of the people is neither stupid nor all-powerful, but his M.O.: create chaotic distractions, manipulating corporate-owned Media into imposing information overload conditions on We the People. Why?!? Any caged animal desperately plans for any escape - and surely ours knows an insurrection when he watches one on TV: Remember Capitol Police January 6th

BULLIESAre COWARDS: needing a Fall Guy. Any self-serving person will do - from the wealthiest man in the world, caving, terrified of being financially crushed by the unregulated power of any vengeful morally bankrupt CEO - to an Ice -cold Neanderthal ready, willing and able to do a thug's bidding.

STRENTHS: multiply abundantly when Americans stand up for our neighbors, remembering America's most violent have always hidden their faces like shameful cowards.

WEAKNESSES: Despots surround themselves with the unqualified automatons who exist only to flatter Herr leader and stonewall any who question his right to deny all others their rights

SECOND (OCCUPY DEMOCRATS) THOUGHTS: Suggesting that peaceful protesters "sit" so the media will see the difference between planted imposter and peaceful protestors, begs disaster. In the heat of battle, sitting on the ground near violence between uniforms with guns and undercover peace imposters sent to incite violence, will do little to protect the innocent - Remember Kent State

KNOW AMERICAN HISTORY: Peaceful Assembly is a Constitutional guarantee - but when governmental leadership has proven its disregard for Constitutional Law, peaceful protestors need to know our history. Millions peacefully (even silently) marching are all-powerful, but sit-ins are best saved for government buildings

PHOTO FINISH : Document Peaceful Assembly and those of non-violent protesters near you - best use ever for Selfies - but if arrested, it could help the ACLU prove your innocence. If violence erupts near you: peacefully/calmly walk away, while going live on Social Media platforms

SNAP OUT OF IT : Don't assume everyone at any given peaceful protest is there for peace - even if not sent by an unhinged carnival barker

MEDIA REALITY: the first choice of news professionals is to capture the sound bite headline: Riots for Ratings ! Don't expect peaceful protestors to star in the nightly news. They MAY Talk About You, but only as backstory while their cameras record violence and chaos

WORK WITH PROS: Join those who fight the good fight every day - send Selfies &/or videos to such organizations - who know how best to maximize their impact - it's great to inform your Facebook Friends on Instagram and X but better to join politically (and legally) savvy organizations like

BEST WISDOM: No Kings embody Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

WAKE UP CALL:

