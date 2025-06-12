 
Login/Register Login | Register
484 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/12/25

Things Good People Need to know Before Making Good Trouble

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Marcello Rollando
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Are We Ready for a Miracle
Are We Ready for a Miracle
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Details   DMCA
CURRENT POTUS: the most powerful enemy of the people is neither stupid nor all-powerful, but his M.O.: create chaotic distractions, manipulating corporate-owned Media into imposing information overload conditions on We the People. Why?!? Any caged animal desperately plans for any escape - and surely ours knows an insurrection when he watches one on TV: Remember Capitol Police January 6th

BULLIESAre COWARDS: needing a Fall Guy. Any self-serving person will do - from the wealthiest man in the world, caving, terrified of being financially crushed by the unregulated power of any vengeful morally bankrupt CEO - to an Ice -cold Neanderthal ready, willing and able to do a thug's bidding.

STRENTHS: multiply abundantly when Americans stand up for our neighbors, remembering America's most violent have always hidden their faces like shameful cowards.

WEAKNESSES: Despots surround themselves with the unqualified automatons who exist only to flatter Herr leader and stonewall any who question his right to deny all others their rights

SECOND (OCCUPY DEMOCRATS) THOUGHTS: Suggesting that peaceful protesters "sit" so the media will see the difference between planted imposter and peaceful protestors, begs disaster. In the heat of battle, sitting on the ground near violence between uniforms with guns and undercover peace imposters sent to incite violence, will do little to protect the innocent - Remember Kent State

KNOW AMERICAN HISTORY: Peaceful Assembly is a Constitutional guarantee - but when governmental leadership has proven its disregard for Constitutional Law, peaceful protestors need to know our history. Millions peacefully (even silently) marching are all-powerful, but sit-ins are best saved for government buildings

PHOTO FINISH : Document Peaceful Assembly and those of non-violent protesters near you - best use ever for Selfies - but if arrested, it could help the ACLU prove your innocence. If violence erupts near you: peacefully/calmly walk away, while going live on Social Media platforms

SNAP OUT OF IT : Don't assume everyone at any given peaceful protest is there for peace - even if not sent by an unhinged carnival barker

MEDIA REALITY: the first choice of news professionals is to capture the sound bite headline: Riots for Ratings ! Don't expect peaceful protestors to star in the nightly news. They MAY Talk About You, but only as backstory while their cameras record violence and chaos

WORK WITH PROS: Join those who fight the good fight every day - send Selfies &/or videos to such organizations - who know how best to maximize their impact - it's great to inform your Facebook Friends on Instagram and X but better to join politically (and legally) savvy organizations like

Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? andrea|AT|centerforcommonground.org Email address" target="_blank">andrea|AT|centerforcommonground.orgEmail address - who will train you

Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? .aclu.org/know-your-rights/immigrants-rights

BEST WISDOM: No Kings embody Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

WAKE UP CALL:

Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Declaring National Marshall Law is just a Goose-Step away, when federal government invades a sovereign state, uninvited

Ãƒ ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Who is America's Tank Man, when Military parade trumps Washington, DC - too akin to Russia ?

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): America; People; People; People Flood Streets In Support; People Kennedy Robert Jr-; People Moore Michael; People O-Donnell Rosie; People Olbermann Keith; People Trump Donald; Peoples Revolution, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Too Many Secrets

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

Religion OMG!

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend