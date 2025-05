Ruby-throated hummingbird

(Image by RJ Photography) Details DMCA





By Bob Gaydos

Back-burner, bozos!

The news of the day can wait.

Haven't you heard?

They're here. The birds.

The ones that hum.

They're back.

The ones that flit and dart

and go and come.

They're back in town

from hither and yon

and even farther.

On course again to delight

with their frantic flight.

A feathered tour de force.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).