Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

They lie to us about all of the wars!

1 comment

John Rachel
>

Our leaders lied to us about Korea.

They lied about Vietnam.

They lied about Kosovo.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs: "In 1999, we bombed Belgrade for 78 days. The point of that was to break Serbia in two, to create a new state, Kosovo, where we have the largest NATO military base in southeast Europe."

They lied about Afghanistan.

They lied about Iraq.

They lied about Libya.

They lied about Syria.

They're lying about Gaza.

They're lying about the need for war with China.

They're lying about Ukraine.

Professor John Mearsheimer: "Putin did not want this war. He went to great lengths before February 24, 2022, when the war started, to head it off at the pass. He wanted to come up with a diplomatic solution. And then shortly after the war broke out in February, he was negotiating with the Ukrainians to work out a deal. All he really cared about, it's quite clear from all of the reports of the people who were involved in the discussions, was he wanted a neutral Ukraine. And if he'd gotten a neutral Ukraine, this is right after the war started, I believe there's a good chance the war could have been shut down. But it was the Americans and the British who moved in and basically told Zelensky that he had to walk away from the negotiations. Because we believed that we could win the war."

Why should we believe them, when they say we have to spend so much money on the military?

When they say " that we can't afford a decent life here in America, for Americans.

When they say " that you and I don't deserve, our fair share of our nation's vast wealth.

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Rachel

(Member since Jun 2, 2011)
Since WWII, every war has been based on lies. They have been wars of CHOICE, but justified by a series of lies and relentless propaganda about all the wonderful things America is doing in the world. These lies will bankrupt our country, destroy us as a nation, scatter our talents and resources, turn our "great empire" into rubble. We the people must stop this insanity.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 19, 2025 at 6:44:59 PM

