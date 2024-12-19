 
They Have the Guns

By

Stuart Kiehl


November 5, 2024 was the worst day in the history of the world.
Krakatoa, Hiroshima, the plague, name another day, but it does not equal the demise of a country, with positive ideals for the most part, its nuclear weapons capable of destroying the planet, and its leader a clever con man with unequaled power.

This was not just an American election, its impact and future policies can change and destroy the world. No longer is there a superpower to balance the weapons of other nuclear nations, or to inhibit or discourage aggressive behavior. The weapons to destroy mankind have never existed with such erratic fingers on the trigger of Ultimate Destruction.

November 5 was the death of the United States as we know it, January 6 was the first attempt to overthrow the country since the War of 1812. Now, the overthrow is from within. The government will be used to destroy the government. The government will be used to silence the press, dismantle any resistance or information sources, and arrest its own citizens. The Jan 6 overthrow attempt was supported by the incoming Commander in Chief, and he has indicated he will pardon his traitorous soldiers.

A phony border "crisis" will develop in Arizona and or California, both with Democratic governors who will resist the fake urgency and refuse National Guard deployment, the Guard will be federalized and the "crisis" will result in martial law and a "temporary" cancellation of voting. The false belief that the rights of the states will protect its residents from the superseding power of the Federal government may shock some in this eventual realization of who wields the ultimate power.

Maybe it will not be the exact described situation, but a variation of this scenario will possibly occur and any violence would be welcome by the incoming administration, further supporting their agenda of destroying "the enemy within," which happens to be them. Our greatest adversaries today are internal, creatively and effectively inflamed by foreign influences with domestic megaphones.

USA will become a country governed by guns, and any resistance from any military commander or unit will be considered treason, possibly with public hanging or a firing squad. Trump has already written that the former Joint Chief of staff should be executed. What will happen when an illegal military order is issued? What recourse does an officer or soldiers have? And, equally important, is if there will be a presidential election in 2028, guess who will be the republican nominee? Yep. The 22nd Amendment will be reinterpreted and the false electors which VP Pence refused to accept will be approved by the current VP.

The leader is already a Putin cheerleader, and some of his appointees are essentially the same.
Militarily, Russia could not win a war with the US, or even Ukraine, no victors in a nuclear war, but the US has continued to be their prime adversary since the fall of the Soviet Union, and they have been spectacularly successful in their accomplishments without firing a single round. A Russian general remarked that propaganda is more effective and cheaper than weapons systems and troops. They have fox as their Russia TV propaganda US arm.

The billionaires, incompetents and fox hosts will administer and sell the country off. The pot of gold for these American Oligarchs is our government's assets. These will be sold or privatized. Social Security, Federal lands, Defense and military weapons, NASA, law enforcement, etc etc. All government agencies, assets and contracts will no longer be for the benefit of the public, but for profit. Look at the the private "contractors" in the recent wars, our own military can no longer function without private assistance. This is by design and a preview for future takeovers of what used to be services intended for public benefit. Putin and his oligarchs are the corruption blueprint for the incoming administration.

Does this sound absurd and ominous, martial law, no elections, private armies, third term, etc? Well, he can and will federalize the National Guard and has already done it with active duty troops. This is the plan.

What is to stop him? Not the States. Not the Judicial, the Supremes have granted him the right to kill opponents if it is an "official act". Congress is controlled by his puppets, and there may not be a mid term election. The designed checks and balances do not exist today.The press has already caved, Washington Post and LA Times owned by Hedge Your Bets billionaires. Half the media is right wing, including social media, penetrated by adversarial foreign and domestic entities spewing lies which are believed and not debunked. The Military and or Republicans might be able to challenge, but they cannot or will not.

From Information Stems Politics.

The Democrats are idiotically discussing trans issues when they should be saying, "...you are born a boy or girl and you compete as that. Period, Now let's talk about how many women and children Putin killed today--
The Libs are suckers, I'll bet "defund the police" was started in the mind of a GRU (Russian Military Intelligence) officer, or some republican Madison Ave firm. The Dems didn't and couldn't prevent being painted with this brush by the opposition, they ignored it and it killed them. They must expand from their limited and losing perspective of their supporters to the expanded social media of limited "news", controlled by a very few sources, many in line with or endorsing the current regime. They must refute the image effectively portrayed by the opposition with its resultant voting successes, instead of ignoring it. The Dems are in a survival gun battle using knives.

Politics is downstream of information.
Voting is downstream of politics.
The Atlantic has about one million subscribers. Joe Rogan over seventeen million. Which is a better information outlet, seventeen or one?
This is just one example of analysis and execution. Hillary did not campaign in Wisconsin, Michigan or Pennsylvania near the end. Harris refused to go on Rogan. These same attitudes helped spell defeat, and the thinking must be changed if there will be a 2026 midterm election.

What to do? This is the big question.
My take is that it is a twofold question: Before martial law is imposed. And After. A third term falls into the "after" scenario.

Author of "How I Became President of the United States of America" on Amazon living 75 feet from the continental border of the United States on the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
Stuart Kiehl

A concise analysis of the future of the US and specific ideas to overcome the legitimate fear of a Russian asset in the Oval Office, and his plans to sell the country. Move from confusion and frustration to strength.

Tell A Friend