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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/4/26  

There's No National Security Without International Security

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Lawrence Wittner

For millennia, the world’s people have been kidding themselves about national security.

Worried about the survival of their nation in a world of self-interested, sometimes aggressive nations, people have armed and prepared themselves for war. Only military strength, they have assumed, would fend off or defeat a military attack on their nation.

And a case can be made for this assumption, for not all nations?and not all people?are willing to deal peacefully or justly with their neighbors.

Even so, over the course of human history, this reliance upon national military might to defend national security has produced disaster after disaster. Although almost every country has armed itself for national defense, even those with immense military might have ended up fighting recurring wars to defend what they regard as their national security. Just look at the history of the “great powers” of recent centuries?the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, and Japan?and consider how frequently they have waged war, sometimes emerging as the victors and other times as the vanquished.

Furthermore, preparing for and fighting wars, even victorious wars, have come at an immense human cost. Estimates for the death toll in the almost constant flow of wars over the span of human history range as high as 1 billion people. And to this we should add the vast numbers of people crippled, blinded, traumatized, and left homeless. Russia’s current military invasion of Ukraine, aside from slaughtering large numbers of Ukrainians, has already led to the deaths or injuries of 1,581,840 Russian soldiers.

Nuclear war, of course, promises to increase war’s human toll very substantially, with the living, as is sometimes said, envying the dead.

Nevertheless, the nations of the world continue, relentlessly, to arm and prepare themselves for war. Global military expenditures rose by nearly 3 percent in 2025, the eleventh consecutive year of growth, reaching $2.9 trillion. America’s Donald Trump, a fervent supporter of U.S. military power, has proposed a 42 percent increase in the forthcoming U.S. military budget to $1.5 trillion?about 63 percent of federal discretionary spending.

Of course, far-sighted individuals have criticized militarism and war, as well as suggested better ways for nations to relate to one another. Thanks particularly to the massive slaughter and destruction wrought by the two World Wars, they called for the development of international institutions that could safeguard national security through the development and enforcement of international law. This agitation led to the establishment of the League of Nations (and its legal arm, the Permanent Court of International Justice) and, near the end of World War II, to the establishment of the League’s successor, the United Nations (and its legal arm, the International Court of Justice).

These new institutions were met with considerable enthusiasm by a war-weary public, and even by many national officials, who recognized that, if every country continued blindly pursuing what it viewed as its own interests, global conflict and war were inevitable.

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Lawrence Wittner is Professor of History Emeritus at the State University of New York/Albany, where he taught courses on U.S. diplomatic history, international history, and social justice movements from 1974 to 2010. He taught in previous years at (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Donald Trump; Endless War; International Court Of Justice; International Law; International Law; International Organizations; Military Spending; National Security; Peace_War; Russia; (more...) Russian Imperialism; UN United Nations; United Nations Charter; United Nations Security Council; War Casualties; War Human Cost; War Nuclear, Add Tags  (less...)

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