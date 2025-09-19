The worst is yet to come, as Israel launches a new phase in its genocidal Gaza campaign

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Israeli military has initiated a large-scale ground operation into the heart of Gaza City, a move officials describe as the "main phase" of its campaign to dismantle Hamas. The assault, long threatened and preceded by months of airstrikes and operations on the city's outskirts, has been met with severe international criticism and dire humanitarian warnings.

There is no defense of occupation, and equally no defense of the attack on Gaza. Collective punishment is the act of punishing everyone for the acts of one or some of its members. Imagine a person, or a group of people, who attack a neighborhood in New York City. Now, imagine the police determining who those armed people are, and bombing non-stop for two years the neighborhood they came from, killing 60,000 innocent New Yorkers who had no part in the crime. This is Gaza.

International humanitarian law strictly prohibits collective punishment in armed conflicts, recognizing it as a war crime that contradicts basic principles of humanity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of the "escalated military operation," stating the army has reached a "decisive stage." Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on social media, "Gaza is burning. The IDF is striking the terror infrastructure with an iron fist," vowing not to retreat until Hamas is defeated and hostages are released.

The offensive follows new evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of residents. An Israeli security official estimated that approximately 320,000 people have fled Gaza City, while around 650,000 are believed to remain. These figures cannot be independently verified. The Israeli military has designated the city a "dangerous combat zone," urging remaining civilians to evacuate south immediately via the designated coastal route to what it calls a "humanitarian area."

The Christian community in Gaza is historic and small. Most of the churches have been destroyed by Israel, and just three remain.

Israel has warned the remaining churches they will be destroyed, and those seeking shelter within the church must move to the Egyptian border. Some are trying to comply, but others will remain inside the churches to care for sick and elderly people who cannot be moved. They try to maintain a forgiving spirit, in line with the teachings of their faith; however, many continue to wonder why their fellow Christians in U.S.A. and Europe have turned their backs on them?

International Reaction: Condemnation and Warnings

The operation has drawn swift condemnation from key international partners.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, following a meeting in Berlin, labeled the new push into Gaza City "completely the wrong approach." He stated, "We reject this and have made our position clear to the Israeli government." The German government issued an "urgent appeal" for a ceasefire and hostage deal, emphasizing that this, "not continued military confrontation, is the right path now."

The European Union echoed these concerns. A European Commission spokesperson in Brussels warned that expanding the operation would cause "further destruction, death, and displacement," exacerbate the "catastrophic humanitarian situation," and further endanger the lives of hostages held since October 2023.

According to The International Court of Justice, the UNs top court, Israels occupation of Palestinian territories is against international law, and should be ended as soon as possible. This included the Gaza Strip as well as the occupied West bank and East Jerusalem.

According to Btselem, an Israeli human rights organization, the Israeli government controls the Palestinian occupied territories in an apartheid system. Apartheid was originally used to describe the White Supremacist regime in South Africa, which enforced a political system of racial segregation on the native Black people.

According to the UN commission of inquiry, Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinian people of Gaza. The report cites Israel as having carried out four of five genocidal acts, as defined by international law.

Those genocidal acts are as follows: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to destroy the group, and preventing births.

