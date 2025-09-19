 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H2'ed 9/19/25  

The worst is yet to come, as Israel launches a new phase in its genocidal Gaza campaign

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

The Israeli military has initiated a large-scale ground operation into the heart of Gaza City, a move officials describe as the "main phase" of its campaign to dismantle Hamas. The assault, long threatened and preceded by months of airstrikes and operations on the city's outskirts, has been met with severe international criticism and dire humanitarian warnings.

There is no defense of occupation, and equally no defense of the attack on Gaza. Collective punishment is the act of punishing everyone for the acts of one or some of its members. Imagine a person, or a group of people, who attack a neighborhood in New York City. Now, imagine the police determining who those armed people are, and bombing non-stop for two years the neighborhood they came from, killing 60,000 innocent New Yorkers who had no part in the crime. This is Gaza.

International humanitarian law strictly prohibits collective punishment in armed conflicts, recognizing it as a war crime that contradicts basic principles of humanity.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of the "escalated military operation," stating the army has reached a "decisive stage." Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on social media, "Gaza is burning. The IDF is striking the terror infrastructure with an iron fist," vowing not to retreat until Hamas is defeated and hostages are released.

The offensive follows new evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of residents. An Israeli security official estimated that approximately 320,000 people have fled Gaza City, while around 650,000 are believed to remain. These figures cannot be independently verified. The Israeli military has designated the city a "dangerous combat zone," urging remaining civilians to evacuate south immediately via the designated coastal route to what it calls a "humanitarian area."

The Christian community in Gaza is historic and small. Most of the churches have been destroyed by Israel, and just three remain.

Israel has warned the remaining churches they will be destroyed, and those seeking shelter within the church must move to the Egyptian border. Some are trying to comply, but others will remain inside the churches to care for sick and elderly people who cannot be moved. They try to maintain a forgiving spirit, in line with the teachings of their faith; however, many continue to wonder why their fellow Christians in U.S.A. and Europe have turned their backs on them?

International Reaction: Condemnation and Warnings

The operation has drawn swift condemnation from key international partners.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, following a meeting in Berlin, labeled the new push into Gaza City "completely the wrong approach." He stated, "We reject this and have made our position clear to the Israeli government." The German government issued an "urgent appeal" for a ceasefire and hostage deal, emphasizing that this, "not continued military confrontation, is the right path now."

The European Union echoed these concerns. A European Commission spokesperson in Brussels warned that expanding the operation would cause "further destruction, death, and displacement," exacerbate the "catastrophic humanitarian situation," and further endanger the lives of hostages held since October 2023.

According to The International Court of Justice, the UNs top court, Israels occupation of Palestinian territories is against international law, and should be ended as soon as possible. This included the Gaza Strip as well as the occupied West bank and East Jerusalem.

According to Btselem, an Israeli human rights organization, the Israeli government controls the Palestinian occupied territories in an apartheid system. Apartheid was originally used to describe the White Supremacist regime in South Africa, which enforced a political system of racial segregation on the native Black people.

According to the UN commission of inquiry, Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinian people of Gaza. The report cites Israel as having carried out four of five genocidal acts, as defined by international law.

Those genocidal acts are as follows: killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to destroy the group, and preventing births.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Gaza Flotilla Crisis; Genocide; Genocide; Israel And Palestine; Israel And Us Relations; Israel Firsters; Israel Killing With U S Weapons; Israel Syria Conflict; Israeli Apartheid; Israeli Fascism; (more...) Israeli Intransigence; Israeli Pressure On US, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend