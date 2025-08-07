 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Arc of Justice Alliance    H1'ed 8/7/25  

The world needs cruelty tracking

By       (Page 1 of 10 pages)   1 comment
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Rob Kall
Narcissists Are Wired For Cruelty Because narcissists are defined by selfishness, manipulation, control, and insensitivity, they are strongly inclined to be cruel.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Surviving Narcissism)

The world needs cruelty tracking

As the leadership example of Donald Trump has unleashed a plague of psychopathy and narcissism, the world is seeing a massive increase in cruelty.

It is time to start tracking and calling out cruelty on a regular basis as part of the daily News as part of the coverage of politics and policy. The coverage should detail the nature of the cruelty, the victims, and the organizations and people initiating and perpetrating the cruelty.

Part of the process should be aimed at shaming those who initiate, enable and perpetrate the cruelty. This can be done at national and local levels. He should be done as often as possible certainly weekly if not daily, with weekly and monthly worst perpetrators. There can be categories for the monsters who initiate cruelty and the authoritarians who obey those monsters and follow the orders to perpetrate and carry out the cruelty.

Researching this, I discovered that there are far more organizations tracking animal cruelties than there are organizations tracking human cruelty.

It's clear that there will need to be definitions and criteria for this cruelty tracking. And it should not be a partisan project. Below you'll find the results of my research using AI, in this case Grok. It's interesting to note that Google's AI, Gemini refused to do the research, saying that it was against their rules because of the shaming aspect, that it could hurt people.

AI research

Implementing a cruelty tracking program as part of regular news coverage requires a structured, ethical, and impactful approach. Below are 20 detailed suggestions for designing and executing such a program to monitor, expose, and shame cruelty at international, national, and local levels, while ensuring accuracy, fairness, and effectiveness:

Establish Clear Definitions and Criteria: Define "cruelty" with specific, measurable criteria (e.g., intentional harm, exploitation, or dehumanization) to ensure consistency. Include categories like physical, psychological, systemic, or policy-driven cruelty.

Create a Dedicated Reporting Framework: Develop a standardized template for reporting cruelty, detailing the act, perpetrators, victims, context, and evidence. Include fields for scale, intent, and impact to quantify severity.

Form a Multidisciplinary Oversight Team: Assemble a team of journalists, psychologists, ethicists, and legal experts to review cases and ensure impartiality. This team can classify acts and assign severity rankings.

Leverage Open-Source Intelligence: Use social media, X posts, public records, and whistleblower accounts to gather evidence of cruelty. Verify sources to avoid misinformation, cross-referencing with credible reports.

Build a Public Database: Create an accessible, searchable online database cataloging cruelty incidents, with filters for location, category (e.g., political, corporate, social), and perpetrators. Ensure data privacy for victims.

Collaborate with NGOs and Watchdogs: Partner with human rights organizations (e.g., Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch) to access verified data and amplify findings. Share resources to track systemic cruelty.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio:

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Animal Cruelty; Cruelty; Culture Of Cruelty; Government Cruelty; Shame; Trump Cruelty

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David Wieland

  New Content

As unrealistic as they are, pipe dreams can at least provide mental exercise. The most fundamental problem I see with your proposal is in determining what constitutes cruelty, because it truly is subjective. Some people think that using animals in medical research is wrong and often cruel. Most Palestinians have been trained to see killing Jews as right and proper and therefore not cruel. Before even considering the practical, ,logistical difficulties (impossibility) of your proposal, the lack of a universal understanding makes it nothing more than a fantasy. The contemplation is useful, though.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 7, 2025 at 11:16:35 AM

