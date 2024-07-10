 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The world must designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization

By
(Image by safwat sayed)   Details   DMCA

The people of Iran have sent a clear message of demand for change and opposition to the Ayatollah regime through the elections after reformist politician Masoud Pezeshkian received more than 16 million votes, around 54 percent, while his rival, ultraconservative Saeed Jalili, took more than 13 million, roughly 44%, out of about 30 million votes cast in the second round of Iran's presidential elections.

Now, the world must designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and demand the cancellation of the nuclear program and the cessation of support for terrorist organizations. This is the only chance to realize the change.

The IRGC views its mission as driving the U.S. out of the Middle East so that Iran can continue to export the revolution without interference.

But designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization is imperative for global security and stability. The IRGC, a branch of Iran's military, has consistently engaged in activities that destabilize regions, support terrorist groups, and undermine international norms. Recognizing the IRGC as a terrorist organization would not only align with the realities of its operations but also bolster efforts to combat terrorism globally.

The IRGC's involvement in terrorism is well-documented. It provides financial support, training, and weapons to militant groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and various Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. These groups have carried out attacks against civilians, governments, and U.S. and allied forces. By backing these organizations, the IRGC directly contributes to the perpetuation of violence and instability in the Middle East and beyond. This network of support extends the reach of terrorism, threatening global peace and security.

Moreover, the IRGC has orchestrated and participated in numerous attacks outside the Middle East. From attempted bombings and assassinations in Europe to foiled terrorist plots in Africa and South America, the IRGC's global footprint is undeniable. Its actions violate international law and norms, warranting a unified response from the international community. Designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization would facilitate coordinated efforts to curtail its activities, disrupt its funding sources, and isolate it diplomatically.

Critics argue that such a designation could escalate tensions with Iran and complicate diplomatic efforts. However, the cost of inaction is far greater.

The IRGC's actions continue to undermine regional stability, fueling conflicts that have resulted in significant loss of life and displacement. By formally recognizing the IRGC as a terrorist entity, the international community sends a clear message that state-sponsored terrorism will not be tolerated.

Designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization would enhance the effectiveness of counter-terrorism measures. It would allow for the imposition of stringent sanctions, targeting the IRGC's financial networks and limiting its ability to operate internationally. Such measures would weaken its influence and capacity to support terrorist activities. It would also enable law enforcement and intelligence agencies to better monitor and dismantle its operations, reducing the threat it poses to global security.

The moral and strategic imperative to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization is clear. Its actions have consistently demonstrated a commitment to supporting terrorism and destabilizing regions. A unified international stance against the IRGC would not only address the immediate threat it poses but also reinforce the global commitment to combating terrorism.

The time has come for the world to recognize the IRGC for what it is - a terrorist organization - and take decisive action to mitigate its threat.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
