 
Login/Register Login | Register
131 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 12/19/24

The winner takes it all in Syria

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

In 1980, the Swedish pop group ABBA released a hit song, "The winner takes it all". As of December 8, 2024, the armed coalition headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, might be singing that song.

In every conflict, there are winners and losers. On a scale from 1 to 10, the various factions involved in the Syrian civil war from 2011 to 2024 are rated below.

The US and Israel are rated a 9 out of 10 win in the downfall of the Assad regime. In 1996, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commissioned a paper written by Richard T. Perle, a dual US-Israeli citizen. The title was "A Clean Break." The plan called for a US military attack on several Middle Eastern countries, including Syria and Iraq, to provide greater security for Israel. Perle presented the paper to President Bill Clinton, but Clinton passed on the proposal.

After the 9/11 attack on the US, by Saudi Arabian covert teams, the Perle paper became a working project. For Perle's contribution to the project, he was appointed as chairman of the Defense Policy Board, which was the chief architect of the US attack, occupation, and destruction of Iraq resulting in hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths in Iraq, but no WMD.

In early 2011, the plan for regime change in Syria was put into motion by a covert CIA program ordered by President Barack Obama, to remove Assad to provide greater security for Israel. The Obama plan, inspired by the Perle paper, failed, and by 2017 President Trump had ordered the CIA program shut down. By 2020, the Syrian battlefields fell silent, but the status quo imposed by the various international players failed to bring peace or recovery to Syria.

Israel was the greatest winner, and once the Assad regime fell on December 8, the IDF wasted no time in a land grab that brought the Israeli border to within hiking distance of Damascus. Netanyahu argues the land is a security buffer zone because the new administration in Syria is armed Islamists, which presents a security danger to Israel. Had the current administration in Damascus been free, secular, and democratic, we might have rated Israel with a clear 10 out of 10 win.

The next big winners are Turkey and Qatar with an 8 out of 10 win. Both countries had participated in the Obama-led US-NATO attack on Syria for regime change from the earliest days of 2011. Turkey and Qatar were a perfectly suited tag team in the conflict; both are Muslim Brotherhood supporters, and the Syrian opposition was almost wholly comprised of Muslim Brotherhood agents, on both the political and armed wings of the fight. The 3 million Syrian refugees flocking to Turkey were a liability, which tempered its full success.

Qatar was also hit with being ostracized by the oil-rich and politically powerful Arab Gulf over their support of the Muslim Brotherhood in Syria, which is seen in most Arab countries as a banned terrorist group.

The big losers are Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and the Iraqi resistance group, the Popular Mobilization Forces with a 0 rating. Israel brought Iran to its knees in Gaza and Lebanon, and hammered the nails into its coffin in Syria; resulting in a complete evacuation of all Iranians, including their diplomatic and military assets. After the fall of Assad, Iran has no presence or influence in Syria and a previously diminished presence in Lebanon.

Israel knocked the wind out of Hezbollah's sails after a series of exploding pagers and walkie-talkies, invasion, and an extensive airstrike campaign. With the leadership killed, weapon storages degraded and without a partner in Syria to transit weapons to Hezbollah, the resistance group appears to be 'out for the count'.

The Iraqi resistance group had wanted to send troops to confront the HTS when they took Aleppo on November 29. The Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani brought the issue to the parliament and said he would order the fighters to cross over the border to Syria to support the Syrian Arab Army in its fight against recognized terrorists. Members of the parliament disagreed and blocked the move. They felt that the battle in Syria was something best left to the Syrians to struggle with alone. With several thousand US troops still in Iraq, although scheduled to withdraw in the future, US officials may have conveyed messages to the various Iraqi parliamentarians to block Sudani and stay out of Syria.

Now we come to the biggest loser in the fall of Assad: the Kurds. The US Pentagon had partnered with a paramilitary group, SDF and YPG, in Syria to fight ISIS. The Kurds of Syria are a small minority, but they dreamed of their homeland carved out of Syrian territory. Using American training, funds, and weaponry, the Kurds went on an ethnic-cleansing campaign that culminated in a Communist semi-autonomous administration in northeast Syria and held about 25% of the Syrian territory. Although the Kurds dreamt of independence, their partners in Washington, DC. had never promised them that. On December 12, the US Pentagon officials ordered the SDF and YPG to stand down, and in doing so they ran up the new flag and accepted defeat at the hands of the HTS who had successfully driven Assad and his family out of the country and had defeated the national army.

In 1976, ABBA released a song, "Fernando", written by ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus. Ulvaeus said the song came to him while lying under the stars on a summer night. He envisioned two revolutionaries, wounded and elderly, reminiscing about their fight for independence.

One day in the future Ahmed al-Sharaa might sing a similar song, remembering his days of fighting to establish an Islamic State in Syria. Although al-Sharaa has now said he is a moderate, and no longer an extremist. We can envision him as an older, retired revolutionary. However, the man who should be singing with him is dead. Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri, also known by his nom de guerre, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was the first head of ISIS.

Al-Sharaa and al-Baghdadi were cellmates in an American Army prison in Iraq. There they planned their future goals after release. Al-Baghdadi stayed in Iraq and formed ISIS, while al-Sharaa went to Syria and formed Jibhat al-Nusra, which became named Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Assad; Syria; Syria Attack; Syria Chemical Attack; Syria Massacre; Syria Rebels; Syria Revolution; Syrian Arab Army; Syrian Golan Heights; Syrian Kurds; (more...) Syrian Refugees; Syrian Situation; Syrian Support Group; Syrian Truce; Syrian Withdrawal, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Palestine tensions may erupt in escalation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend