The whole world has gone weird

By Bob Gaydos

Tim Walz may be on to something. The newly anointed Democratic candidate for vice president went viral a few days ago when he labeled an entire political party -- the other one, the Republicans -- as "weird." No sooner had he said it, everyone else seemed to notice and started doing the same thing.

Well, not the Republicans. They didn't like it, although it's difficult to figure out why since they haven't really objected to being called mindless cult followers of a racist con man for several years now.

But that's not the point here. Walz's weird proclamation suddenly seems to be manifesting all over the news:

-- Bobby Kennedy Jr., the crown prince of weird, went for the gold medal right off the bat, confessing to leaving a dead bear cub in Central Park 10 years ago. Yes, that news does make one pause and say, "Why?"

Well, it seems Junior came across a dead bear cub that had been hit by a car in front of him and collected it to take home and skin it because "it was in very good condition. I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator -- and you can do that in New York State." Kennedy was explaining that in a social media video to, umm, Roseanne Barr (remember her?), for whatever reason.

He said he had dinner with friends later who said it would be funny to leave the bear in the park, next to a bicycle, suggesting a cyclist had hit and killed the bear. Yuk yuk. (Alcohol was included with dinner.) The story of the dead bear in Central Park was big for a while and a mystery that remained unsolved until now. Also, this man wants your votes to be president of the United States.

-- Snoop Dog was "reportedly" being paid $500,000 a day by NBC to be a roving commentator and ambassador of goodwill at the Paris Olympics. Reportedly is in quotes because I couldn't find any story with Mr. Dogg or NBC confirming that outrageous amount, other than a secondhand account of an overheard conversation. That's weird, but it passes for journalism these days.

For his reported half mill a day, the rapper has hit all the venues, dressed appropriately, swam, ran, talked about gymnasts, horses and skateboarders and has had a grand old time in Paris on NBC's dime.

He was also clever enough to avoid swimming in the Seine. A bunch of athletes were taken ill after participating in races in the storied river. E. coli was said to be the culprit. Seems Paris has a combined sewer system, so wastewater and stormwater use the same pipes, meaning heavy rain can cause untreated wastewater to overflow into the river. Dunno. Seems weird to me to have Olympic athletes swimming with this risk, even in la belle Paris.

-- Beyond weird, to me at least, is NASA's insistence on depending on Boeing as one of its two providers of ferry services to the International Space Station.

Two astronauts were carried to the Space Station aboard Boeing's Starliner in June, but only after a delayed maiden launch due to leaky valves and stuff like that, which you don't really want on your super expensive spaceship. It's all too reminiscent of Boeing's 747 jumbo jets crashing in the past (64 planes, more than 3,000 deaths) and doors falling off their planes in flight in the present.

Anyway, the astronauts got to the Space Station, but now it seems the Starliner, which was supposed to bring them back after an eight-day visit, is having some, uh, leaky problems. Also thrusters not thrusting. So the astronauts have to hang out a bit longer than expected. About six months longer.

Despite Boeing's assurance that their spacecraft is safe to return the astronauts, NASA is saying it's probably going to use Elon Musk's more reliable Space X rocket for that task. That flight is scheduled for next February.

The astronauts, Navy veterans, reportedly have plenty of company (the ISS has room for eight) and jobs to keep them busy until then. It also gives Congress enough time to get Boeing back to the Capitol to explain why its flying machines seem to still have so much trouble just flying and NASA to explain why it's spending and depending on such an undependable company.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).