The unpredictable nature of things

Bob Gaydos
Hawk, sitting in a tree, watching me watching it.
Following my own advice, lately I've been trying to maintain a sense of serenity in an increasingly untidy world by being more conscious of what's going on in my own chunk of it. What's going on around me and what can I do, as physicist/author Thomas Campbell says, to reduce the entropy?


In the simplest terms, which is all I'm qualified to offer, Campbell's book, "My Big TOE (Theory of Everything)", uses physics and mathematics to explain, among other things, that consciousness is fundamental in the universe, and that the goal of the Larger Consciousness System is reduction of entropy, or disorder.

As part of that system, I feel I have to do my part. So I focused on my world. No politics.

Well, the biggest news story around here has been a massive fire that has consumed acres of forest around Greenwood Lake, a lovely spot which sits on the border of New York and New Jersey. The fire has raged for days in this area, which has been uncharacteristically rain-free for weeks. I'm trying not to speculate that global warming, which some people say doesn't exist, has had any part in this change of weather pattern.

The positive news is that no homes have been destroyed as of this writing and no evacuations have been necessary thus far.

However, an 18-year-old parks employee, helping with the massive fire control effort, was killed when a tree fell on him. A tragedy. And I've seen no account of the significant toll the fire has surely taken on the wildlife that call the forest home.

Connecting those dots, it has been all too easy to notice the toll taken on wildlife in my neighborhood by the confluence of mating season, the end of Daylight Savings Time and the steady increase in land development and consequent reduction of forest space for deer to live free and safely.

A 10-minute drive this morning produced three deer carcasses on the side of the road. Another drive the other night, about 15 minutes, resulted in close encounters with half a dozen deer.

Four friends of mine have had direct contact with deer this season, the result being one totaled Subaru, one dead buck and three trips to the repair shop. Fortunately, none of my friends was hurt.

Counting raccoons, squirrels, foxes and other wildlife just out there looking for some food, there were more than 35,000 animal-related crashes in New York State in 2023, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research. That's about one every 15 minutes.

My limited contribution to reducing the entropy in this regard has been to utilize my cataracts-free eyes gratefully and diligently when on the road. Really, it's more like self-preservation.

As I was writing this column, I noticed a hawk sitting on a branch of a tree out back. Consciousness, I said to myself. So I sat and watched the hawk as the hawk sat and watched whatever was going on in our patch of New York.

Not much. The dogs, much too big to be prey for this predator in any case, were in the house. There were no squirrels, chipmunks or rabbits to be seen. We, the hawk and I, sat and watched for 15 minutes. Very patient bird.

Then, suddenly, he or she took off, flying swiftly to our neighbors' property and an apparent target of opportunity. Out of my sight. Not sure I had much effect on the entropy there.

But, as fate, or synchronicity, would have it, just as the hawk flew off, a bulletin from The New York Times popped up on my phone. Donald Trump was planning to nominate Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and
 

