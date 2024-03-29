Servant of Idris: Cutter
"Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder." Rumi
1
When you go
May I not come?
Can you spare me?
2
The day has come
I see you anxiously packing
Your spear and your gun
And your pepper spray.
You must be on your way
Traveling toward nonviolence.
It is your journey.
It is a long journey
And you may lose your way
You may have to use your spear
You may have to use your gun
You may have to use your pepper spray
As for me
I follow the teaching of the rainmaker
3
One tree
One dirty sock
One small garden
One well
One view
One life
One dream
One house of salt.
4
I used to
Look out
And watch the wind
Coming straight down and across the water
Like a snake
Sometimes the water grew calm
But I never knew when the snake would descend
That was before I met the rainmaker
5
Where you go
Wherever you go
Just know
That I have but this one dream
That keeps me centered
One tree
One dirty sock
One well
One view
One life
One dream
One house of salt.
6
What are we anyway?
What would we do with a lasting peace
If we are not at peace with ourselves?
Who would we be if peace reigned
If we are not at peace with ourselves?
Like my father
I follow the teaching of the rainmaker
Nothing else has worked
But I wish you luck anyway
7
You have been gone a long time now
Every day I watch for your return
8
I wish you would come back
But come back without your spear
Whether it is bloody or not
Come back without guns
Whether they killed our not
Come back without your dream of war
9
I will wait patiently
Under my one tree
With one dirty sock
One well
One view
One life
One dream
I follow the teaching of the rainmaker
............................
