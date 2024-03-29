 
Life Arts    H4'ed 3/29/24

The teaching of the rainmaker

"Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder." Rumi



1


When you go

May I not come?


Can you spare me?


2


The day has come

I see you anxiously packing

Your spear and your gun

And your pepper spray.

You must be on your way

Traveling toward nonviolence.


It is your journey.


It is a long journey

And you may lose your way


You may have to use your spear

You may have to use your gun

You may have to use your pepper spray


As for me

I follow the teaching of the rainmaker


3


One tree

One dirty sock

One small garden

One well

One view

One life

One dream

One house of salt.


4

I used to

Look out

And watch the wind

Coming straight down and across the water

Like a snake


Sometimes the water grew calm

But I never knew when the snake would descend


That was before I met the rainmaker


5


Where you go

Wherever you go

Just know

That I have but this one dream

That keeps me centered


One tree

One dirty sock

One well

One view

One life

One dream

One house of salt.


6

What are we anyway?

What would we do with a lasting peace

If we are not at peace with ourselves?

Who would we be if peace reigned

If we are not at peace with ourselves?


Like my father

I follow the teaching of the rainmaker


Nothing else has worked

But I wish you luck anyway


7


You have been gone a long time now

Every day I watch for your return



8


I wish you would come back

But come back without your spear

Whether it is bloody or not

Come back without guns

Whether they killed our not

Come back without your dream of war


9


I will wait patiently

Under my one tree

With one dirty sock

One well

One view

One life

One dream

I follow the teaching of the rainmaker
............................
(Article changed on Mar 29, 2024 at 6:55 PM EDT)

(Article changed on Mar 29, 2024 at 7:20 PM EDT)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
