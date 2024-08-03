 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/3/24

"The struggle within" and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh
And they searched his chest
But could only find his heart
And they searched his heart
And could only find his people
(Palestinian Poet Mahmud Darwish)

I hope we all continue to post about the ongoing genocide. We will not rest, we will not stop- because this is the moral and most critical issue of our time, the test of humanity and the test for all who claim they want peace.

UN Office of the Coordinator of Humanitarian affairs. Update #199! but it is even worse:

But we see points of light everywhere in the millions. Here are examples:

"The struggle within"
Facing lifes challenges and insecurity
The heart yearns for serenity
How can we ignore the oppressors meanness
And simply understand his weakness
With so much deception
What is to change perception?
We struggle to see the positives
Even as we are flooded with negatives
A child hungers amid flies and vultures
While billionaires invest in ventures
Zionists steal our lands
And profit from our raised hands
Tossing and turning in their dreary night
Their biggest fear is truth coming to light
The corrupt rule in Ramallah
The oppressed put faith in Allah
Within you feed the good wolf more
If you do not want the bad one to score
Does the struggle within have winners
Or is it only in the case of the sinners?
The righteous are also struggling
Their caring brings forth a blessing
In darkness, creating and sheltering light
Is not a life of ease, rest or delight
burden hard to carry in sickness or in health
the (good) struggle goes on till the last breath
joyful participation in the sorrows of world
Buddhists had it right participation a key word
From good will and good deeds
We are counseled that joy springs seeds
We are advised to take time
To appreciate the sublime
For us Palestinians, it is harder to reason
After decades of colonization and treason
words easy to say, we still struggle to understand
and even harder to continue to withstand?
How we have resilience
How we create persistence
Perhaps what sustains us is goodness all around
And the beauty of this hallowed ground
Perhaps we see divine in all of us
not just Palestinian baby Jesus
we see it in birds singing early mornings
even bats hunting insects evenings
we see it in poor honest unemployed
in families and children when joyed
we see it in smiles and stretched hands
in the rhythm of seasons in ancient lands
we see it in memories of Karameh victory
and all those who are symbols of bravery
we see it in forgotten graves of massacred
and in the hunger strikes of the incarcerated
we see it in a smile of dabka girls who carry genes
of their ancestral Canaanitic queens
we hear it in the rhythm of tabla and oud *
the call of the athan**, church bells, and even silent sumoud
we smell it aroma of tabboun zaatar ***
taste it apricots, guava, figs, and loz akhdar****
we taste it in zibda baladiya***** with mountain honey
and in herbal medicines curing the worst agony
Countless generations passed in the arms of mother Palestine
babies from Issa to the Ahmed of maddonnas divine
Our clock will end soon and we are no more
As we join all those departed who struggled before
Thoughts sprout like seeds of plants in the garden
We bequeeth to our children beauty and burden
the dust of billions of ever present ancestors remind us
the secret to life is to love and suffer, grandfather told us
as we breathe it and eat it - we mortals must have humility
and that dressed in struggle and love equals serenity
the old country song says: in the end matters only kindness
this old country man says: humility and love can conquer our madness
Stay human Vittorio Arrigoni said
In Palestine Keep the hope alive was echoed

---------------------

*tabla and oud: eastern musical instruments corresponding to drum and guitar
**athan: muslim call to prayer
***tabboun zaatar: bread of traditional kiln with thyme
****loz akhdar: green almonds
*****Zibda baladiya: A country butter made from goat milk

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay human
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Palestians Starving Israeli Genocide
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Tell A Friend