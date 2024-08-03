"The struggle within" and more

And they searched his chest

But could only find his heart

And they searched his heart

And could only find his people

(Palestinian Poet Mahmud Darwish)

I hope we all continue to post about the ongoing genocide. We will not rest, we will not stop- because this is the moral and most critical issue of our time, the test of humanity and the test for all who claim they want peace.

UN Office of the Coordinator of Humanitarian affairs. Update #199! but it is even worse:

But we see points of light everywhere in the millions. Here are examples:

"The struggle within"

Facing lifes challenges and insecurity

The heart yearns for serenity

How can we ignore the oppressors meanness

And simply understand his weakness

With so much deception

What is to change perception?

We struggle to see the positives

Even as we are flooded with negatives

A child hungers amid flies and vultures

While billionaires invest in ventures

Zionists steal our lands

And profit from our raised hands

Tossing and turning in their dreary night

Their biggest fear is truth coming to light

The corrupt rule in Ramallah

The oppressed put faith in Allah

Within you feed the good wolf more

If you do not want the bad one to score

Does the struggle within have winners

Or is it only in the case of the sinners?

The righteous are also struggling

Their caring brings forth a blessing

In darkness, creating and sheltering light

Is not a life of ease, rest or delight

burden hard to carry in sickness or in health

the (good) struggle goes on till the last breath

joyful participation in the sorrows of world

Buddhists had it right participation a key word

From good will and good deeds

We are counseled that joy springs seeds

We are advised to take time

To appreciate the sublime

For us Palestinians, it is harder to reason

After decades of colonization and treason

words easy to say, we still struggle to understand

and even harder to continue to withstand?

How we have resilience

How we create persistence

Perhaps what sustains us is goodness all around

And the beauty of this hallowed ground

Perhaps we see divine in all of us

not just Palestinian baby Jesus

we see it in birds singing early mornings

even bats hunting insects evenings

we see it in poor honest unemployed

in families and children when joyed

we see it in smiles and stretched hands

in the rhythm of seasons in ancient lands

we see it in memories of Karameh victory

and all those who are symbols of bravery

we see it in forgotten graves of massacred

and in the hunger strikes of the incarcerated

we see it in a smile of dabka girls who carry genes

of their ancestral Canaanitic queens

we hear it in the rhythm of tabla and oud *

the call of the athan**, church bells, and even silent sumoud

we smell it aroma of tabboun zaatar ***

taste it apricots, guava, figs, and loz akhdar****

we taste it in zibda baladiya***** with mountain honey

and in herbal medicines curing the worst agony

Countless generations passed in the arms of mother Palestine

babies from Issa to the Ahmed of maddonnas divine

Our clock will end soon and we are no more

As we join all those departed who struggled before

Thoughts sprout like seeds of plants in the garden

We bequeeth to our children beauty and burden

the dust of billions of ever present ancestors remind us

the secret to life is to love and suffer, grandfather told us

as we breathe it and eat it - we mortals must have humility

and that dressed in struggle and love equals serenity

the old country song says: in the end matters only kindness

this old country man says: humility and love can conquer our madness

Stay human Vittorio Arrigoni said

In Palestine Keep the hope alive was echoed

--------------------- *tabla and oud: eastern musical instruments corresponding to drum and guitar

**athan: muslim call to prayer

***tabboun zaatar: bread of traditional kiln with thyme

****loz akhdar: green almonds

*****Zibda baladiya: A country butter made from goat milk



Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

