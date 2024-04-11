When the speed demons come,

Racing around us in their angry little cars

Weaving through the stodgy law-abiding

Three lanes of citizens obediently blinking to pass

For fear of being stopped by a patrol car,

We / I feel like an ant among ants

Creeping along the vein of a leaf

Though a future-petrified swamp.

I thank the many gods of

Our nameless numbered highways

That these newly hatched nymphs

Do not devour us alive. Thank god they are

Just obsessed with tearing up the highway

And that to them we are just obstacles.

In the back of my mind of course

Is my far greater dread

Of the last stage of their metamorphosis.

We have all seen the adults,

Meganeuropsis permians,

Prowling the skies, wings ablur

Heading for the war counsels,

Those top secret meetings

Where our fates are decided.