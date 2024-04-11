When the speed demons come,
Racing around us in their angry little cars
Weaving through the stodgy law-abiding
Three lanes of citizens obediently blinking to pass
For fear of being stopped by a patrol car,
We / I feel like an ant among ants
Creeping along the vein of a leaf
Though a future-petrified swamp.
I thank the many gods of
Our nameless numbered highways
That these newly hatched nymphs
Do not devour us alive. Thank god they are
Just obsessed with tearing up the highway
And that to them we are just obstacles.
In the back of my mind of course
Is my far greater dread
Of the last stage of their metamorphosis.
We have all seen the adults,
Meganeuropsis permians,
Prowling the skies, wings ablur
Heading for the war counsels,
Those top secret meetings
Where our fates are decided.