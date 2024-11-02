 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/2/24

The speech Harris has NOT given, that would get my vote

By   10 comments
Presidential Candidate Harris did NOT say:

I am not a gambling person.

But I realize that life is always a chance we take, if we want to make a real difference.

Tomorrow morning is Election Day. And while I know many of you have already cast your ballots, the stakes are so high, and the danger so clear, that I am now upping the ante. But I'm confident, because I'm betting on the moral integrity of the American People. I'm betting on you.

Until today I thought I was already betting everything on this election, but it isn't about me at all. It's not even about America: it's about life itself.

As I said, I already made a bet when I accepted nomination for President of the United states. I knew, having been Vice President for the past four years, exactly what forces and interests every politician is up against, if they really mean to change our trajectory. I knew the hand I'd been dealt. I knew what strategy was necessary to navigate these powerful forces.

Since the Supreme Court changed the game, and erased the distinction between money and speech, political bribery is perfectly legal, even Constitutional. Now, instead of "one person, one vote," we have "one dollar, one vote." Now, billionaires decide the outcome of any election, just as investors decide what any business can or cannot do. Now, those investors must be satisfied before anyone can serve in an office of public trust. And the bottom line is that the American electoral process selects for the most effective liars.

Them's the Rules, now.

So I knew that to win, I would have to satisfy those powerful investors.

As a courtroom lawyer I've sworn-in thousands of people, "to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth." I've taken the Oath of Office, to uphold the Constitution.

As Vice President, privy to everything the President knows, ready to assume the office at a moment's notice, I know that there is one issue that will decide the outcome of this campaign, period. That issue is Genocide.

This has not always been the case. We have seen genocide before, and taken no substantive action as it ran its terrible course. Rwanda. Armenia. The list is long. But today the world has changed.

It has been excruciating to campaign, month after month, knowing success depended, not on public opinion, but private ambitions; not on forthright transparency but, and let me be clear, "word salad"; not on character and integrity, but on skillful mendacity. That became the strategy on which the Democratic Party conducted this campaign.

You don't get to be a prosecutor in the State of California if you don't know how to read the room. As I stood in front of room after room, not addressing the rooms that I could read so clearly on the one issue that mattered to them, I found myself unwilling to lie anymore.

Because for this whole campaign, month after month, families, women, mothers, children, were being subjected to torture, rape, murder, indiscriminate bombing, targeted drone killings, starvation, disease, and horrendous medical procedures without anesthetics.

And for this whole campaign, month after month, every media outlet, every government agency, and this White House, have faced honest and truthful questions, and have stood in denial, refusing to answer, insulting the people's intelligence with outright, transparent lies. Lies that were convenient for some powerful interests; lies that have fooled nobody; lies that have dishonored our administration, our Nation, and our form of government.

And for this whole campaign I've watched as our questioning students have been answered with violence and sanctions, our educators have been fired, subjected to public shaming in Congressional hearings, and even violently assaulted. And in my own state of California, the police have even stood by watching as gangs of thugs attacked student protesters, violating their civil rights with fists, excrement, fireworks, and weapons.

And all the while, our government has been in flagrant violation of our own laws, providing unlimited financial, political, logistical and military support for relentless mass slaughter.

Now it's clear that my strategic attempt to navigate this terrible situation is in vain. But my commitment to leadership has not changed. So now, just a few hours before the polls open, I am dropping all pretense, come what may.

One office has the unique power to stop a genocide. This power brings with it the solemn responsibility to act decisively. Accordingly, if elected, my first official act will be to order a total embargo on Israel and any other country supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people. This embargo will remain in place until the following conditions are met:

All application of military force in Palestine shall cease. All militaries shall stand down, and shift their operations to humanitarian assistance.

All parties must demonstrate compliance with the rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The details, such as hostages and prisoners, are complex and will take time and effort on the part of the interested parties, who must negotiate a way forward without resorting to further violence.

If the United States, without which this genocide could not have been started, can bring about the end of violence, this opens extraordinary possibilities for a viable human future.

I urge everyone to vote, and let your conscience be your guide.

As noted, Harris has not made or approved this statement. If she does, it may turn the ship of state. If not, our trajectory is increasingly clear, regardless of who gets to sit at the resolute desk.

Of course, my vote will not change absent such a statement from Harris. Even so it is only a promise, from a politician, in a system where words have come to have no value at all. But so far, not even a gesture. If it is a strategy, it is not encouraging.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
3 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments

Peter Barus

Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus
       -- Peter Barus

I am a one-issue voter this time around. There is no other factor in this election that can approach a genocide, entirely dependent on the United States and the Chief Executive, that has gone on more than a year.

Warnings about Fascism, etc., are fatuous in the face of this monstrous crime. Promises (even, I have to admit, the one I depict above) are worthless.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 1:41:46 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Peter Barus:

I perceive a profound lack of awareness, perspective, and ethics in this statement.

Quite disturbing.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 2:59:22 PM

Meredith Ramsay

(Member since Aug 3, 2007)

"We cannot close our eyes to any form of racism or exclusion, while pretending to defend the sacredness of every human life."
       -- Pope Francis
       -- Pope Francis

Reply to Blair Gelbond:

What I perceive is a lot of projection on your part.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 9:04:46 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Meredith Ramsay:

See: The More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 40 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Warn Anew by Bandy X. Lee

Just published.

Two reasons to vote for Stein: ignorance or mendacity.

The data is right before our eyes.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 9:37:50 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Meredith Ramsay:

Sadly, there is a saying that is relevant:

"None So Blind as Those Who Will Not See."

And yet, it is very human to see only that which we want to see,

And condemn that which we do not want to see as "projection."

**

It must be noted that DJT, the man Jill Stein would like to see in the Oval Office, constitutes an existential threat to humanity and life on Earth as a whole.

In turn, Stein is functioning much like an "enabler" (e.g. a spouse) in an alcoholic family - behaving in a way that supports the alcoholic in their continued addiction.

Trump and Stein are playing a very dangerous game.

And if this exceedingly dangerous man becomes president, those who minimized the danger will be responsible.

This is a time to exert true responsibility and the willingness to see things as they are.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 9:48:17 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Meredith Ramsay:

It is possible to be faithful to the people of Gaza, while betraying humanity and the Biosphere - our home.

In our zeal to deny reality we can tie ourselves in some pretty absurd knots. IMO, it is simple, but seductive, self-indulgence to think that DJT couldn't possibly be a threat to all life on earth. Despite crystal-clear evidence to the contrary.

As Goleman writes:

"To avoid anxiety, we close off crucial portions of awareness, creating blind spots. This diagnosis applies both to self-deception and shared illusions."

It's a sad commentary that we are in this predicament - and we are.

As always, it takes the courage of a very big person to admit that we "got it wrong," let go of our rage, and allow our love to shine through.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 3, 2024 at 12:25:35 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Meredith Ramsay:

Meredith,

I can tell you that there is much more to the Gaza genocide than you - or almost any of us - realizes. And this "much more" has multiple levels. I'll obliquely reference just one of them.

Israel has the U.S. over a huge barrel. I get it that, if there were a willingness part of U.S. leaders to put the country through a massive upheaval, the country could change its position on Gaza. Yet, this situation is extraordinarily convoluted with many major international risks.

And so far, it appears that no one is ready or willing to put the country through that. It would take tremendous courage and fortitude (on the part of the citizens as well as leaders) to endure the uncertainty involved.

The idea that Biden/Harris are merely corrupt, village idiots (and they may be!) is a terrible simplification of a very complex situation.

In the long run, this is about our maturity - or lack of it. And our willingness to evolve and grow. There is much to outgrow.

But seeing the situation with one eye closed is not the answer.

A last point: Trump and Bibi are twins. And very sick individuals. We cannot afford to have them marching arm in arm as the world burns. I understand your disgust and revulsion re- Gaza. And I share it. But having Stein put a guy in that will likely be worse than Hitler (for starters due to his ability to inflame a nuclear conflagration) is not the answer.

All of us need a mature, expanded perspective - and to think carefully about the implications of this very confounding situation.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 3, 2024 at 1:53:22 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Meredith Ramsay:

Not to put too fine a point on it - 1A

Thom Hartmann: "How He Did It"

The Nazis in America are now "out." This morning, former Republican Joe Scarborough explicitly compared Trump and his followers to Hitler and his Brownshirts on national television. They're here.

At the same time, America's richest man is retweeting antisemitism, rightwing influencers and radio/TV hosts are blaming "Jews and liberals" for the "invasion" of "illegals" to "replace white people," and the entire GOP is embracing candidates and legislators who encourage hate and call for violence.

  • Are there parallels between the MAGA takeover of the GOP and the Nazi takeover of the German right in the 1930s?

    It began with a national humiliation: defeat in war. For Germany, it was WWI; for America is was two wars George W. Bush and Dick Cheney lied us into as part of their 2004 "wartime president" re-election strategy (which had worked so well for Nixon with Vietnam in 1972 and Reagan with Grenada in 1984).

    Hitler fought in WWI but later blamed Germany's defeat on the nation being "stabbed in the back" by liberal Jews, their fellow travelers, and incompetent German military leadership.

    Trump cheered on Bush's invasion of Iraq, but later lied and claimed he'd opposed the war. Both blamed the nation's humiliation on the incompetence or evil of their political enemies.

    The economic crisis caused by America's Republican Great Depression had gone worldwide and Hitler used the gutting of the German middle class (made worse by the punishing Treaty of Versailles) as a campaign issue, promising to restore economic good times.

    Trump pointed to the damage forty years of neoliberalism had done to the American middle class and promised to restore blue-collar prosperity. Hitler promised he would "make Germany great again"; Trump campaigned on the slogan: "Make America Great Again."

    Both tried to overthrow their governments by violence and failed, Hitler in a Bavarian beer hall and Trump on January 6th. Both then turned to legal means to seize control of their nations.

    Hitler's scapegoats were Jews, gays, and liberals. "There are only two possibilities," he told a Munich crowd in 1922. "Either victory of the Aryan, or annihilation of the Aryan and the victory of the Jew."

    He promised "I will get rid of the 'communist vermin'," "I will take care of the 'enemy within'," "Jews and migrants are poisoning Aryan blood," and "One people, one nation, one leader."

    Trump's scapegoats were Blacks, Muslims, immigrants, and liberals.

    He said he will "root out" "communists " and radical left thugs that live like vermin"; he would destroy "the threat from within"; migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country"; and that under Trump's leadership America will become "One people, one family, one glorious nation."

  • **

  • On April 7, 2020 all three TV networks, The New York Times and The Washington Post all lead with the breaking story that Black people were dying at about twice the rate of white people from Covid. The Times headline, for example, read: "Black Americans Bear the Brunt as Deaths Climb."

    A month earlier Trump had shut down the country, but when this report came out he and Kushner did an immediate turnabout, demanding that mostly minority "essential workers" get back to work.

    *******

    So far, Trump and his people haven't suggested the need for death camps in America, although Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott seem particularly eager to see immigrants die either from razor wire or gunshot.

    •

    Submitted on Sunday, Nov 3, 2024 at 10:11:20 PM

    Blair Gelbond

    (Member since Sep 8, 2011)
    Reply to Meredith Ramsay:

    "If you think Gaza is bad...just wait."

    If you live in a safely democratic state, I understand your voting for Stein. Anti-genocide.

    If you do not, and Stein might tip the election, a vote for her is a vote for Adolph H.

    If you think Gaza is bad...just wait.

    Now, Macht Schnell: Choose!

    Submitted on Monday, Nov 4, 2024 at 3:03:58 PM

    Blair Gelbond

    (Member since Sep 8, 2011)
      New Content

    DJT:

    "100 percent of the jobs that were created went to migrants, not to people."

    Utter madness to believe that Gaza will fare better under the Orange Demon. I understand the rage and disgust any of us (with a heart and soul) can feel about what Israel is doing.

    Utter madness that we are put in the position of choosing between the destruction of Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank --- and the destruction of humanity. (...and utter madness to ignore that this would be the result of electing a being dominated by fury, rage, hatred and, increasingly, dementia).

    A vote for Stein is a vote for conscience. And a vote for Stein can also be unconscionable.

    Absurd that we are in this predicament.

    However, we can expect more, not less of the same, as we head toward the demise of world civilization over the next 40-50 years. We need a president now who can begin accompanying us on the long walk toward planetary hospice - hopefully followed by rebirth. Harris can plant the seeds for the latter - now. It is not too early, and we and our children will need all the support we can get.

    Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 1:50:26 PM

