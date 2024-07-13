The rose the fire and the fools (Repost from 2021)

Life Arts 7/13/2024 at 10:22 AM EDT H4'ed 7/13/24

Anyone who thinks that China Threatens the United States Is a god damn fool.

I live in a land Of dangerous idiots Who think they can win

A nuclear war If they start it. I'm right. And you know something

About me? It's that I am afraid of my own country. Not China, not death,

Not climate change or Russia or terrorists, I'm afraid of us. wake up afraid Of us. I lie awake afraid Of us, I walk in the forest

Afraid that we Will start counting down 10, 9, 8, 7. . . .

Good old us. Good old Dyed-in-the-wool, true blue Red, white and clueless.

Coxcomb, fighting fish Red-blooded, fire-engine-red us. Flare-in-the-burning-sky red,

Flaming-sunset-red us. Red-as-a-rose-thrown-into-the-fire For-no-reason us. Except that

We have the rose, We have the fire And we have the fools.

....................

Here is another repost because we are stuck in a loop. Maybe it is a mobius strip or more likely a uroborus and we won't stop repeating until we have consumed ourselves. Anyway, sadly, I keep finding poems that I posted 3 and 4 years ago that are as relevant now as then, maybe even more so, for obvious reasons.