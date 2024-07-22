The role of humor in my life, in a nutshell

..........................................

I wanted to say something that was generally true

About the way heterosexual white men use humor

But after several false starts

I have concluded that all can do

Is speak for myself.

I learned at an early age

That humor was far more than

Knowing how to tell a joke.

I could use it to deflect attention

Off my own shortcomings

Or direct the attention of others toward someone else.

I admired boys who had mastered

How to make a girl laugh.

Following their example I quickly learned

How to use humor to flirt.

It worked even better

Than being good at something or good-looking.

As I matured into my teens

I was able to hone my humor and

Bring different kinds of humor on line

To help me navigate different situations.

I used it to make friends,

And to differentiate myself from characters

With whom I chose not to associate.

I used it to break down social barriers

And as a kind of coded language

To consolidate alliances

Within the group of characters

With whom I was building alliances.

As I matured beyond my teens

I started refining my own kind of humor.

So it became a kind of signature.

I was becoming adroit at sarcasm.

I hung out with a few guys over the years

Who shared my penchant for sarcasm

And pointing out the absurd.

We were hyper-critical of

The country's politics (social, economic and war-making)

And sarcasm became almost a way of life.

It was my pass into an underground brotherhood

That was quintessentially anti-status quo.

Once it sank in that nothing was going to change

Fast enough to satisfy my yearning

For a cultural revolution

I found a home in cynicism.

I hung out with cynics.

As a social critic and an outsider in our land

I was struggling to find my place, my niche, my purpose.

I started becoming bitter in my young middle-age.

All during my thirties and forties

I was a soul-searching malcontent

In the working world

As well as in the world of relationship.

My humor was edgy, dark, absurdist.

I enjoyed how the average person

Didn't understand, much less share my humor.

Sort of the antithesis of how

When someone at a bar or party

Tells a racist or sexist joke

They might enjoy how a non-racist or politically correct liberal

Might squirm or raise an eyebrow or leave the room.

Humor is a good way

To force your audience to show their true colors.

In that respect it is very powerful.

Humor consolidates alliances

And it draws lines in the sand.

Now that I am 73

I am no longer cynical.

I do still enjoy sarcasm

And absurdist humor which I define as

Humor that pokes fun

At the weirdness of human behavior.

I think the way we do things is really absurd

And with just a little exaggeration and tweaking

Almost everything we do in America

Is straight out ridiculous and funny.

I am equally shocked and amused

By what I witness on a daily basis.

I enjoy my sense of humor, mostly when I am alone

Because I am not using it for anything,

Neither weapon nor shield nor membership card.

I just need to laugh a lot.

It's almost as if

My sense of humor

Has finally enabled me

To find a friend in myself.