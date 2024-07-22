 
Login/Register Login | Register
595 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/22/24

The role of humor in my life, in a nutshell

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
Untitled #84
Untitled #84
(Image by Tatiana El-Bakri)   Details   DMCA

..........................................

I wanted to say something that was generally true

About the way heterosexual white men use humor

But after several false starts

I have concluded that all can do

Is speak for myself.

I learned at an early age

That humor was far more than

Knowing how to tell a joke.

I could use it to deflect attention

Off my own shortcomings

Or direct the attention of others toward someone else.

I admired boys who had mastered

How to make a girl laugh.

Following their example I quickly learned

How to use humor to flirt.

It worked even better

Than being good at something or good-looking.

As I matured into my teens

I was able to hone my humor and

Bring different kinds of humor on line

To help me navigate different situations.

I used it to make friends,

And to differentiate myself from characters

With whom I chose not to associate.

I used it to break down social barriers

And as a kind of coded language

To consolidate alliances

Within the group of characters

With whom I was building alliances.

As I matured beyond my teens

I started refining my own kind of humor.

So it became a kind of signature.

I was becoming adroit at sarcasm.

I hung out with a few guys over the years

Who shared my penchant for sarcasm

And pointing out the absurd.

We were hyper-critical of

The country's politics (social, economic and war-making)

And sarcasm became almost a way of life.

It was my pass into an underground brotherhood

That was quintessentially anti-status quo.

Once it sank in that nothing was going to change

Fast enough to satisfy my yearning

For a cultural revolution

I found a home in cynicism.

I hung out with cynics.

As a social critic and an outsider in our land

I was struggling to find my place, my niche, my purpose.

I started becoming bitter in my young middle-age.

All during my thirties and forties

I was a soul-searching malcontent

In the working world

As well as in the world of relationship.

My humor was edgy, dark, absurdist.

I enjoyed how the average person

Didn't understand, much less share my humor.

Sort of the antithesis of how

When someone at a bar or party

Tells a racist or sexist joke

They might enjoy how a non-racist or politically correct liberal

Might squirm or raise an eyebrow or leave the room.

Humor is a good way

To force your audience to show their true colors.

In that respect it is very powerful.

Humor consolidates alliances

And it draws lines in the sand.

Now that I am 73

I am no longer cynical.

I do still enjoy sarcasm

And absurdist humor which I define as

Humor that pokes fun

At the weirdness of human behavior.

I think the way we do things is really absurd

And with just a little exaggeration and tweaking

Almost everything we do in America

Is straight out ridiculous and funny.

I am equally shocked and amused

By what I witness on a daily basis.

I enjoy my sense of humor, mostly when I am alone

Because I am not using it for anything,

Neither weapon nor shield nor membership card.

I just need to laugh a lot.

It's almost as if

My sense of humor

Has finally enabled me

To find a friend in myself.


(Article changed on Jul 22, 2024 at 7:54 AM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Humor; Humor; Poems; Poetry, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend