The role of Turkey and Idlib in the Moscow attack

The road to the Crocus Center in Moscow began in Turkey, as one of the attackers confessed who killed 143 concert goers and injured more than 150 on Friday night. Russia has said the all the attackers have been captured on their way to Ukraine in an effort to escape.

A message on the social media, Telegram, claims responsibility for the attack by the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K). The US media reports that the US government had warned Russia of a possible attack being planned by the IS-K. The deadly attack is just days old, and a thorough investigation is needed, but what is clear: the road to the attack began in Turkey, and was part of a Radical Islamic revival sponsored by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

One of the attackers has confessed that he arrived in Russia from Turkey, and was radicalized there by an Islamic cleric. The confessor is a citizen of Tajikistan in central Asia. Turkey had been a secular government following the political ideology championed by the father of Turkey, Ataturk, who asked his nation in the aftermath of WWI to look to the west and become modern, while turning away from the east and old traditions which Ataturk saw as an obstacle to cultural and economic progress.

But, Erdogan was a follower of a political form of Islam, which is termed Radical Islam. Under the decades of Erdogan rule in Turkey, the society has turned backwards to the east, and embraced a non-secular trend. Erdogan claimed that the Turkish people are the descendants of ancient ethnic groups in central Asia. Places, like Tajikistan became recognized as 'brothers' to the Erdogan regime.

Members of IS-K and Al Qaeda from the Central Asian republics can legally reside and work in Turkey, successfully infiltrating the local society. They patiently await commands from their clerics to carry out terrorist attacks, adeptly navigating security measures. Istanbul's Basaksehir is a favorite haven for Uzbek, Tajik, and Turkmen migrants.

The US-NATO attack on Syria began in 2011 for the purpose of regime change. Erdogan, a long-standing US ally, was asked to be a partner in the Obama-led war on secular Syria, to create a Muslim Brotherhood friendly state in Damascus, who could be a perfect partner to the Muslim Brotherhood ruling party of Erdogan in Ankara. Obama launched a similar plan in both Libya and Egypt with varying success. The Muslim Brotherhood thrived in the US and UK and was represented in key positions in the government and society in both places. This was a group following Radical Islam, but they wore suits and ties and appeared to be productive members of society, all the while planning openly to deconstruct democratic governments little by little to realize their dream of an Islamic State with Islamic Law as the only constitution.

Russia had suffered many Radical Islamic terror attacks over decades killing dozens. President Putin saw the US-UK and Turkey sponsoring the terrorists in Syria, and by 2015 made a decision to save Syria from becoming an Islamic State by entering the battlefield against the terrorists who were gaining territory. As many experts explained at the time: Russia could stop the march of Radical Islam in Syria, or wait and battle them on the streets of Moscow.

Erdogan and Putin were pitted as enemies in Syria by the US-NATO war. After Turkey shot down a Russian plane over Syria, and a Turkish security officer killed a Russian diplomat in cold blood, the relationship between the two major nations hit a low point.

