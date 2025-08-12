The news! Shout it from the roof!

In a Trumpian world in which a week (at least it seems like a week) starts with the woman in charge of providing the monthly labor statistics being fired because Trump didn't like the numbers and ends with Trump wandering around the roof of the White House shouting answers to questions from reporters down on the ground, it's good to have Jimmy Breslin's approach to the news available. So...

Maybe it's just me, but: Really? He fired Erika McEntarfer, commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just because the July jobs report was disastrous and he's been lying to us constantly that everything was rosy? I mean, how did he keep any employees at all his businesses with this approach? The casino, the Plaza, the airline, the college oh, right, they all went bankrupt and he fired everybody. Guess he likes to say, You're fired! And blaming others for his failures. This one is especially unhinged and, considering his hiring philosophy and penchant for lying, it will be anyone's guess as to whether to believe the next monthly report.

Maybe it's just me, but: The Smithsonian Institution quietly removing any mention of the two impeachments on Trump's record was particularly disappointing. Erasing history is a hallmark of fascist societies. The secret removal left Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only presidents to be impeached, if one believed the Smithsonian. People didn't. They complained. Publicly. The Smithsonian, to its credit, was properly embarrassed. It reinstalled the Russia meddling and the Ukraine meddling impeachment stories, making history accurate again. It's history. Trump was impeached twice. It still pays to speak out.

Maybe it's just me, but: It's hard for me to get too worked up when Trump reacts to a former Russian president trolling him on social media by noisily ordering two nuclear submarines (his words) into waters somewhere around Russia. I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, Trump announced, scarily (at least to major media). First of all, all U.S. submarines are nuclear-powered. Second of all, submarines that have nuclear missiles are already in waters around the globe and capable of striking Russia. Third of all, Trump's old buddy Putin wouldn't let Dimitri Medvedev, a former political ally, get him into another war, which he pretty much said after Trump rattled his subs.

Maybe it's just me, but: Bulldozing Jackie Kennedy's Rose Garden and announcing plans for a grand, gauche, golden ballroom that will dwarf the White House is Donald Trump to a T. Tacky. No class. Also, I think, illegal, since the White House is an official government building. He might need to get a permit, which would probably mean a bribe. He has lawyers apparently willing to do that. Stay tuned.

Maybe it's just me, but: Announcing plans to put a nuclear reactor on the moon in five years, as the acting head of NASA did recently, seems to be at the very least, highly optimistic. For starters, the reactor is intended to support a small colony of humans on the moon, but there are as yet no plans to put such a colony on the moon. Cart before the horse? Then there are the 700 daily changes in temperature on the moon, which has no water or air. The timeline, the-out-of-the-blue announcement, the supposed assurance of senior NASA officials serving in a Trump administration that this is not science fiction, might lead a skeptic to conclude that this is basically news that doesn't involve Jeffrey Epstein.

Maybe it's just me, but: Putting a Fox News drunk in charge of the Pentagon seemed at first to be just the typical Trumpian spiteful, narcissistic need to have sycophants around him. Apparently it's just policy. If Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is looking for a female drinking buddy, he now has one - former Fox News loose cannon and Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro was confirmed by the Republican majority U.S. Senate to head the federal prosecutor's office in Washington, D.C. Pirro, a sycophant's sycophant where Trump is concerned, is a conspiracy theorist whose constant lies about the 2020 election being stolen from Trump contributed to Fox News having to pay $800 million plus in damages to settle a lawsuit. So, nothing new here.

Maybe it's just me, but: That same skeptic mentioned above might conclude that moving Ghislaine Maxwell from a maximum-security prison in Florida to a minimum security prison/spa in Texas was an attempt by Trump and his disciples to erase Maxwell's memory of Donald's relationships with teenage girls in Epstein's Lair. Whatever she says, it wont work. She's a known liar facing a 20-year prison sentence. Interview the victims. The story is not going away.

Maybe it's just me, but: The roof thing. What the hell was that? Surrounded by Secret Service, Trump appeared on the roof of the White House one morning apparently to survey the changes he has made and plans to make. Like the ballroom he says he and his supporters are going to pay for. Reporters spotting him up top shouted questions. Trump was asked what he was going to build. He said nuclear missiles. Chuckles. Well at least he didn't have to stand at a real press conference and try to come up with real answers to real questions. Just another normal day at the Trump White House and no one mentioned Jeffrey Epstein.

Maybe it's just me, but: If Im going to keep doing this, I think Im going to have to come up with a rating system on the absurdity (an all-inclusive, non-profane word for all the negatives imaginable) of news stories emanating from the White House. On a scale of one to five, five would be the most absurd. I've got the labor statistics commish and Jeanine Pirro at five. Everything else is at least a two. Feel free to put your ratings in the comments below. Whew.