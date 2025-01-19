The news: Regrets and renaissance



By Bob Gaydos

Ok, I've dithered long enough. The holidays came and went and he's obviously not going to do the same. The first four presidents of my lifetime were FDR, HST, Ike and JFK. Dotard felon doesn't have quite the same ring, so I guess I have to stick around until America realizes it needs a woman president. Therefore, with a bow to the late, great Jimmy Cannon, I persist.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: All that Canada, Greenland, Panama BS spewing out of his increasingly distracted "brain" is just that, a distraction out of the Putin playbook And an embarrassing one, at that. Only true MAGAS and the sold-out mainstream media treat it seriously. Which is, of course, sad.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Having his hands tied by the U.S. Supreme Court's presidential immunity nonsense, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan made the best of it by making sure Trump gets sworn in as a convicted felon. The first ever, America. Be proud. Merchan made sure everyone knew that if it had been anyone else there would've been more serious consequences for the 34 felony convictions than a blow to the huge Trump ego.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: The fact that the Supreme Court allowed the sentencing in New York to go on before the inauguration suggests that the court is not necessarily 100 percent in Trump's pocket. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's three liberal justices in rejecting Trump's bid to avoid sentencing before the inauguration. The four stooges objected without any comment.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: I hope Merrick Garland fades into the woodwork as quickly as did that other faux prosecutor, Robert Mueller. A major disappointment.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Watching the Dow, NASDAQ, etc. tank on the heels of yet another report showing a healthy increase in jobs on Joe Biden's watch is a worthwhile reminder that Wall Street has little to do with Main Street. More like the Vegas Strip.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg can all _______. Fill in the blank.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: I'm still waiting for someone to tell me what all the New Jersey drone stuff was about. Remember newspapers?

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Jimmy Carter was a wonderful human being and a better than average president. Not a bad epitaph.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Welcome back to nightly reports, Rachel Maddow; turn off the lights, Morning Joe.

-- Maybe it's just me, but: Having given up following college football when they started mixing and moving colleges willy-nilly to conferences across the country based on big bucks and big ratings, it came as a pleasant surprise to me to see that the two schools who will be playing for the college football championship are Notre Dame and Ohio State. Of course. Who else? It was as if I had escaped from a time warp. Their names are synonymous with success and championships. Then I learned that Notre Dame, the university in South Bend, Indiana, had undergone a renaissance much like the other Notre Dame, the cathedral in Paris, France, which has been rebuilt and reborn and recently returned to its position of prominence after a devastating fire. No, I don't believe in coincidences.

