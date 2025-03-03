 
Login/Register Login | Register
296 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/3/25

The new Realities of the Russia-Ukraine War

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Scott Baker
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (78 fans)

Current occupation of Ukraine by Russia and/or the New Border
Current occupation of Ukraine by Russia and/or the New Border
(Image by Live map)   Details   DMCA

The much-discussed disastrous and unprecedented public argument between presidents Trump and Zelenskyy on February 28th, and the creeping loss of territory in Ukraine have made the need for a resolution urgent. Making it even more urgent is the possibility of a wider international war in Europe and beyond - what Trump revealed truthfully, albeit while falsely casting the entire blame on Zelenskyy in the infamous White House meeting - only adds to the urgency.

The time to have stopped Russia was shortly after the 2014 de facto annexation of Crimea and before the closely subsequent invasion of the Donetsk region. Arguably, Russia had to stabilize the Sevastopol port - Russia's largest military warm-water port - during the color revolution 2 weeks after the Sochi Olympics or risk a siege in Crimea and direct attacks on support personnel of Russians in that area. Only a puppet Ukrainian previous administration had allowed Russia to continue occupying Ukraine's Sevastopol after the fall of the USSR but that vanished quickly, without warning, and without clarity what would come next in 2014.

It's gone on too long now for Russia to withdraw from the southeast of Ukraine - the only connection to Crimea before the Kersh bridge was built years later, itself a tenuous connection that has already been attacked by Ukraine. See current war map here.

Unfortunately, there is no combination of rivers or mountains that would form a natural or defensible geographical new border between "new" Ukraine and an expanded Russia, i.e. the frontlines are indefensible and have been laid with over a million land mines instead, which, it's estimated will take decades to clear (I modeled a unique anti-mine drone, so I know something about landmines from that research).

President Zelenskyy has suggested a buffer zone. I think he actually does have some negotiating power about that, but it'll have to be in Ukrainian territory and he's unwilling to consider that. It would be like the Korean DMZ, barely stable, heavily patrolled and extensively cleared and mined for the foreseeable future.

There might be an agreement for the U.S./Euro region to maintain the new "border" against future Russian incursion, but not NATO; a new peacekeeping force. Just agreeing on that, as well as the fate of Sevastopol, could take weeks or months, and time is not on Ukraine's side, as Trump has correctly, if unsympathetically, pointed out.

Life, and war, is deeply unfair. But we should not fall in love with lines on a map. dozens of countries have formed, broken up, reformed, since the world's largest nation-recognizing body - the U.N. - was formed. No one can defend the indefensible, but agreements over new realities are still possible.

Valuable 2   Well Said 1   News 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Russia-ukraine War; Ukraine, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 5, 2006), 82 fans, 967 articles, 2386 quicklinks, 7079 comments, 8 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for this explanation, Scott!

Submitted on Monday, Mar 3, 2025 at 8:36:04 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend