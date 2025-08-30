The madman run amok and it's none other than President Trump



Trump's 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases take effect Steep U.S. tariffs on a range of Indian products took effect Wednesday, threatening a serious blow to India's overseas trade in its ...

US President Donald Trump announcing additional 25% tariffs on India, August 27, 2025

The madman run amok.

Of course the madman run amok is none other than President Donald Trump.

His latest tariff tantrum has increased tariffs on Indian exports to the US by another 25%. This in addition to the 25% tariffs he instituted on India in July.

"American economist and 2008 Nobel laureate Paul Krugman noted in a Substack post that key economic data is taking on an increasingly 'stagflationary' tone. He observed that there is widespread agreement among economists that tariffs tend to fuel inflation." [1]

"Economist Jeffrey Sachs called it 'the stupidest tactical move in US foreign policy and a self destructive act that undermines American strategic interests, according to an NDTV report."

In fact it's a bit of a surprise when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitted "that US citizens pay the price for levies, not the penalized country".

So there you have it. Trump's reckless tariff tantrums hurt the American consumer in the wallet revealing Trump is no advocate for the American people. He's just another charlatan who could care less what happens to the American people.

Are his MAGA supporters aware of the impact his policies affect them? Or are they so mesmerized by his chest-thumping bravado they fail to recognize the negative impact on them.

If the Democrats weren't currently in the political wilderness (primarily of their own doing) they could articulate and be heard by he American people what Trump's antics are having on them.

Yet the Dems remain powerless politically until next year's congressional elections. And even then, what should be a golden opportunity for them to take on Trump and his catastrophic policies may be upended if they can't agree to focus collectively.

