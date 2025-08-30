 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/30/25  

The madman run amok and it's none other than President Trump

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Dave Lefcourt
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Trump's 50% tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases take effect Steep U.S. tariffs on a range of Indian products took effect Wednesday, threatening a serious blow to India's overseas trade in its ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WTHR)   Details   DMCA

US President Donald Trump announcing additional 25% tariffs on India, August 27, 2025

The madman run amok.

Of course the madman run amok is none other than President Donald Trump.

His latest tariff tantrum has increased tariffs on Indian exports to the US by another 25%. This in addition to the 25% tariffs he instituted on India in July.

"American economist and 2008 Nobel laureate Paul Krugman noted in a Substack post that key economic data is taking on an increasingly 'stagflationary' tone. He observed that there is widespread agreement among economists that tariffs tend to fuel inflation." [1]

"Economist Jeffrey Sachs called it 'the stupidest tactical move in US foreign policy and a self destructive act that undermines American strategic interests, according to an NDTV report."

In fact it's a bit of a surprise when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitted "that US citizens pay the price for levies, not the penalized country".

So there you have it. Trump's reckless tariff tantrums hurt the American consumer in the wallet revealing Trump is no advocate for the American people. He's just another charlatan who could care less what happens to the American people.

Are his MAGA supporters aware of the impact his policies affect them? Or are they so mesmerized by his chest-thumping bravado they fail to recognize the negative impact on them.

If the Democrats weren't currently in the political wilderness (primarily of their own doing) they could articulate and be heard by he American people what Trump's antics are having on them.

Yet the Dems remain powerless politically until next year's congressional elections. And even then, what should be a golden opportunity for them to take on Trump and his catastrophic policies may be upended if they can't agree to focus collectively.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): President Trump; Tariffs; Trump Foreign Policy, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend