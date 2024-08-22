The girl from hell

She appeared one day

When we were feelin' low

That girl from hell,

And she said:

What are you doin' up here?

We hear you up here

Cryin, fighting, and carrying on,

Echoes all down the halls and grottos,

Makes us crazy down in hell

So we can't even sleep nights.

She said:

You'd never know we made a friend of fire.

Now the flames curl around the logs

But do not warm us down there no more

Because you stole the heart of fire

For your bombs.

You people up here,

In the world of light,

You should be dancin', makin' music, sh*t

Makin' love!

Down there in hell,

We at least found each other.

When the cold creeps through

And the old darkness settles in,

We wrap our arms around each other,

Tell stories, make our peace

With whatever we did

In the before . . .

We long ago closed the door on judgment.

But you know what?

I gotta get back to hell.

You do whatever you gotta do

To make things better

Because I'm here to tell you

The door to hell is closed.

And don't follow me.

If we can make a home in hell

You can surely save your damn planet!

Then she turned and spoke one last time:

You're crackin' our walls.

Get your vibe under control.

Then she slipped into a crack

And was gone.





