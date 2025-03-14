 
Life Arts

The fox

By

Gary Lindorff
First season:: Gravitas,

Walking the fox.


2nd season: Picnic on a blanket

With an offering for the ants

For old times sake.


3rd season: Bird by the canal, stick-still,

Measures my attention span.


4th season: Fish: Now you see me / now you don't

Flashing silver in the sun


II


Going up:


I ask a black and white boxer

In the elevator about his walk.


Listening carefully he sinks to his haunches

While lifting his paws pitifully,


Beseeching me to keep talking to him

But his owner is exiting.


Floor 4: Office supplies and door knockers.


Now I am left in the empty box

Trusting a greasy cable

To lift my ass all the way to the penthouse.


III


A hammer is repeatedly striking the building

Sending shockwaves through the concrete.


(It is 9:00 on the dot.

Could it be some kind of clock?)


No, more likely someone is swinging the hammer.

We must be careful not to judge,


For surely someone is working

Someone in the working class.


Maybe from another country

Where he is sending money


That he is being underpaid

For fixing something in our failing world.


(Then again, perhaps it is a clock).


IV


At the top:


Now I am at the top, at the penthouse.

Knocking.


A billionaire opens the door in his pajamas.

He looks me up and down and asks,

May I help you?

(The truth is, I am here to mess with him.)


The fox dashes into his hallway

And disappears.


I did not know that fox had followed me.

Ha ha.


But now I have other matters to attend to.


V


Now I am taking the elevator down.

11th floor, flags and banners,

10th floor, guns and exotic weapons,

9th floor, kitchenware and home appliances,

8th floor, statutory and reliquaries,

7th floor, gambling accessories,

6th floor, girl scout cookies and peace-offerings,

5th floor, mugs, hats and phone cases,

4rd floor, t-shirts and leisurewear,

3nd floor, stickers and facemasks,

2nt floor, opticals and paperweights.


VI


The lobby.


The door slides open

I step out,


I see the fox ahead of me

In the green space

In the sun.


Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend