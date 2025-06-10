The fate of the Selfie Yacht

The Selfie Yacht
Is coming with food
And medicine
In full sail
With its own soundtrack,
But will be intercepted
As soon as it enters the sovereign water
Of Numb.
Its captain and crew
Will be marched through the streets
To the gothic detention center
To await sentencing.
Because they are human with hearts.
They will be afforded the option
To have their hearts replaced by machines
Or starved and flogged
Until they confess
That they don't know who they are,
What they are doing,
And where they are going.
Their boat will be seized,
Its rainbow sails will be cut up
And repurposed as tent patches
For traveling circuses.
Oh how the old world loves circuses (!)
And will walk miles
To see a good tightrope act,
The two-headed snake,
And clowns and dancing horsies.
....................
