The fate of the Selfie Yacht

The Selfie Yacht

Is coming with food

And medicine

In full sail

With its own soundtrack,

But will be intercepted

As soon as it enters the sovereign water

Of Numb.





Its captain and crew

Will be marched through the streets

To the gothic detention center

To await sentencing.





Because they are human with hearts.

They will be afforded the option

To have their hearts replaced by machines

Or starved and flogged

Until they confess

That they don't know who they are,

What they are doing,

And where they are going.





Their boat will be seized,

Its rainbow sails will be cut up

And repurposed as tent patches

For traveling circuses.





Oh how the old world loves circuses (!)

And will walk miles

To see a good tightrope act,

The two-headed snake,

And clowns and dancing horsies.



....................