The fake "peace agreement" versus real peace with justice, Nobel, and more

A temporary ceasefire and release of some Palestinians in a prisoner exchange is not a "peace agreement" and it is far from what is needed: ending colonization, freedom for the >10,000 political prisoners still in Israeli gulags (also tortured nearly100 died under torture in the last two years), return of the milions of refugees, and accountability for genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid. That is why this global uprising (intifada) will not stop until freedom, justice, and equality are attained. Here are brief answers I gave to questions about the agreement for Gaza

1. How has life in the West Bank changed for you and your community during the past two years of conflict? The WB was illegally occupied since 1967 (ICJ ruling) but it was not merely an occupation but intensive colonization and ethnic cleansing. The attacks on our people accelerated in the last two years with over 60,000 made homeless in the West Bank and denial of freedom of movement (including hundreds f new gates installed in these two years separating the remaining concentration camps/ghettos of the West Bank ). 2. What is your assessment of the new peace deal that brought an end to the fighting in Gaza? It is not a peace deal. It is an agreement to pause the genocide which will not work because the beligerant occupier ("Israel") has not respected a single agreement it signed since its founding. Even the agreement to join the UN was conditional or respecting the UN Charter and UN resolutions issued before and after 1949. This continued to even breaking the signed ceasefire agreement of last year. I have 0% confidence that this latest agreement would be respected even on the simple aspect of "pausing" the genocide and ethnic cleansing going on since 1948. 3. In your view, why did war drag on for two years despite multiple ceasefire attempts? Simply put because colonization can only be done with violence. And the war on our people has gone on not for two years but for 77 years without ending (sustained by Western government support). Israel as a colonization entity is the active face of colonization. The USA for example broke similar agreements for "pauses" in colonization with natives in North America and broke every single one of them. 4. What kind of humanitarian and environmental toll has the conflict taken on Palestinian society? It is now well documented fro UN agencies, human rights groups (like Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, Physicians for Human Rights, even Israeli group B'Tselem). In brief it is genocide, ecoide, scholasticide, medicide, and veriticide. More at ongaza.org 5. Why do you think it took the IDF so long to rescue all the hostages? The terrorist organization that deceptively calls itself "IDF" was not interested in rescuing their captives (not "hostages") and they only got people back via exchange of prisoners (not rescue). The IGF (Israeli Genocide Forces) actually killed many of their own soldiers and civilians on 7 Oct. 2023 by activating the Hannibal directive to prevent their capture. The resistance was aiming to capture colonizers (living on stolen Palestinian lands) to exchange for some of the over 11,000 political prisoners illegally held in Israeli jails. Again see ongaza.org 6. How significant was international involvementparticularly from the U.S.in reaching the final agreement? This is the first genocide in human history that is not executed by one government. It is executed by a number of governments directly supporting and aiding. (participating). This includes the USA, UK, France, Egypt, Germany, Australia etc. Many of these countries have governments dominated or highly influenced by the Zionist agenda. Under influence of a growing popular protest against the genocide around the world, some of those countries are trying to wiggle out from pressure in an effort to save "Israel" from growing global isolation. Trump ws blackmailed via videos/files collected by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghiseline Maxwell (Mossad agents). He is simply a narcissistic collaborator with genocide! 7. What concrete steps do you think are necessary now to turn this peace deal into a sustainable, lasting solution? Again not a "peace deal". What needs to be done is apply boycotts, divestments, sanctions (BDS) on this rogue state that violates the International conventions (Geneva convention, Conventions against Apartheid and Genocide). BDS was used against apartheid South Africa and needs to be applied here also. For more see bdsmovement.net 8. How do you see the Palestine Museum of Natural History contributing to rebuilding and healing efforts in the aftermath of war? Our institute (PIBS, palestinenature.org) which includes museums, botanic garden, and many other sections is focused on "sustainable human and natural communities" Our motto is respect: for ourselves (empowerment) for others (regardless of religious or other background), and for nature. Conflict, colonizations, oppression are obviously areas we challenge and work on in JOINT struggle with all people of various background 9. Looking ahead, what gives you optimismor concernabout the future relationship between Palestinians and Israelis? What gives me optimism first and foremost is the heroic resilience and resistance (together making sumud) of our Palestinian people everywhere and the millions of other people mobilizing for human rights and for justice (including the right of refugees to return and also environmental justice). What gives me concern is the depth of depravity that greedy individuals in power go to destroying our planet and our people and profiting from colonization and genocide.

8.5 million Palestinians are refugees and displaced people thanks to Zionism and western collusion with it. A collusion intent on transforming Palestine from multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multireligious, and multilingual society to a racist Jewish state (monolithic).

World Court Findings on Israeli Apartheid a Wake-Up Call International Court of Justice Makes Clear Call for Reparations.

The 7 October 2023 reminded us of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and 7 October 1944! Prisoner Revolt at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

2025 Nobel Peace Prize as before was not given to the any of the hundreds of deserving nominees but given instead to right wing pro genocide Mara Corina Machado. She dedicated her prize to Donald Trump and had previously aligned with the worst right-wing parties throughout Latin America as well as the genocidal regime of Netanyahu (and even asked them for help to topple her own elected government).

DEMAND THEIR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - Huwaida Arraf (Palestinian/American), Zohar Chamberlain Regev (Israeli/German), and Omer Sharir (Israeli) were interrogated before the Magistrate's Court in Ashkelon on suspicion of "infiltration into an unauthorized military area." They are being held separately from the other flotilla volunteers in Shikma Prison for refusing to sign false charges, and are now on hunger strike in protest. Protest outside your local Israeli embassy to demand that all flotilla hostages are freed. Help end Israels choke-hold over Palestines air, land, sea, and freedom. Mobilize until your government stops enabling, funding, and shielding Israel now! Mandela's grandson and Jewish American activist on how he was treated by the apartheid regime.

Message to Arab "leaders": Please take lessons from what happened to others who collaborated with Israel (e.g. South Lebanon Army leaders) and what will happen to those in Gaza collaborating wihh Israel (Yasser Abu Shabab and Husam Al-Astal). Whether you are a gulf monarch or a Palestinian enjoying five star hotels and Armani suits (Hussain Al-Shaikh and Mohammad Dahlan), only repentance and ending corruption and reconnecting with the people would save you (in this life or the next). And for the 99.9% of humanity not directly profiting financially from genocide and injustice: No one will escape the horrors coming from the greedy. By definition greed will not stop on its own and in this case the Zionistts are destroying so much in so many countries (even the US).

Brown University's Cost of War research shows up to $33.77 billion American taxpayers money given to Israel in the period 7 Oct 2023 and 24 Sept 2025.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

French