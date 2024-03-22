The exuberant invitation



Ring bell to enter

We're so glad you are coming down!

Stay as long as you want.

Everything that is ours is yours.

Be sure to bring your Prozac and your Zantac and your kayak

And your yak.

The camel will be so happy to see the yak.

You can sleep in the boardroom

Which has been heavenly quiet since the break-up.

Bring your Bhagavad Gita;

We love it when you read in Sanskrit.

It quiets the monkeys down.

Oh and we will make sure the trick doorbell works.

Ha, ha.

And don't worry about the things.

They all returned to Carmel in January,

And we are just dying to hear about your new job

On the moon. We are so proud of you.

So proud! Crazy proud, aren't we sweetheart. .

Oh, and we tuned the gamelon.

Yes, yes, really.

It's never sounded so . . . mystical.