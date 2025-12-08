 
The everyday practice of being human

Carina Blumgrund
The Everyday Practice of Being Human

I find myself thinking about what draws me to a children's television host who spent decades talking about how we live together in neighbourhoods. Fred Rogers had this gentle way of speaking to children about the everyday challenges of being human: how to handle anger, disappointment, fear, and joy. But the more I consider his approach, the more I realize he wasn't really teaching children how to behave, how to feel about themselves, how to understand the world around them. He was making something much more fundamental feel possible and worthwhile: he was making human decency aspirational.

It seems to me that Rogers understood that we all participate in various subgroups in the community, family, work, our circle of friends, our favourite teams or preferred leisure activity--some of them even overlap. I think he knew that how we treat each other in these spaces matters, not because it's polite or proper, but because its how we create the kind of world we actually want to live in. His genius wasn't in the specific lessons he shared, but in making kindness, patience, honesty, and gentleness feel like the most essential ways to be human.

I keep wondering if that's what were missing sometimes. Not more rules about how to behave, but a sense that kindness and integrity are worth striving for.

The world is tough. We all know this. We need to function, to get things done, to navigate complicated situations where there aren't easy answers. I'm not thinking about becoming saints or pretending that life is simple. What comes to mind are those small moments when we choose to extend a bit more patience even when were frustrated, or when we offer understanding instead of judgment even when it would be easier not to.

I see this way of showing up for others happening around me more often than the news might suggest. I see people giving back even when theyre struggling themselves. I watch neighbours show up for each other in ways that no one will write articles about. I notice the thoughtful gestures, the way people offer presence and understanding when someone needs it most. These aren't heroic acts. Theyre the everyday choices that shape how we experience living together.

I get the feeling that many people seem to want this. They want to be good neighbours, good colleagues, good family members. They want their children to grow up kind and resilient. They want to contribute something positive to their communities. Sometimes it seems like to do what feels right gets overlooked, treated as boring or impractical, when in fact its what people quietly long for.

Maybe what I'm thinking about isn't more lectures about being better people. Maybe it's remembering that making thoughtful choices, even when it's inconvenient, even when we're tired, even when no one notices, is actually one of the most meaningful ways we can spend our lives.

This doesn't mean ignoring real problems or pretending that kindness alone solves everything. What I find myself valuing is recognizing that how we treat each other while we navigate those problems matters deeply. It means acknowledging that the small choices we make in our daily interactions create the texture of life for everyone around us.

I notice the parents who choose patience over efficiency when their children are struggling. The coworkers who take time to really listen instead of rushing to solutions. The strangers who offer help without being asked. The people who speak up gently when someone's being treated unfairly. These arent extraordinary people. They're ordinary people making choices that align with their deepest values, even when it costs them something.

Maybe that's what making human decency aspirational looks like. Not perfection, but alignment. Not sainthood, but the ongoing practice of choosing our better selves, even in small ways, even when it's hard.

When I look at the overlapping communities we are part of, I can't help but notice how our actions ripple outward in ways we don't always see. The patience we extend to a stressed cashier, the way we listen to a friend who's going through a difficult time, the kindness we show to someone who's different from us. These moments feel like they matter more than we usually give them credit for.

Fred Rogers seemed to know this. He spent his life helping children understand that their feelings mattered, that they were loved, and that they had something valuable to contribute to their communities. Maybe what we grown-ups need is a similar invitation, not to be perfect, but to trust that our impulse toward decency is worth honouring.

In all our complicated lives, with all the functioning and problem-solving we need to do, I believe there's still space for the kind of basic humanity that makes life richer for everyone. As I reflect on this more and more, the question doesn't seem to be whether we're capable of it. I see evidence every day that we are. What I find myself wondering is whether we'll choose to make it a priority, whether we'll decide human decency is worth wanting.

I think it is.

Carina Blumgrund is a dedicated community volunteer and advocate who writes about kindness, mutual support, and grassroots approaches to social challenges. With extensive experience in community outreach and volunteer coordination, she brings a (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Decency; Human Beings; Human Interest; Human Welfare; Humanities; Integrity; Kindness; Patience; Practices, Add Tags

Carina Blumgrund

Dear OpEd News Editorial Team,

Im writing to submit my essay, The Everyday Practice of Being Human, for your consideration for republication.

The piece reflects on the legacy of Fred Rogers and the everyday, often unseen choices through which human decency and neighbourliness take shape in our communities. I write from Winnipeg, Canada, where my work focuses on dignity, mutual care, and how ordinary people quietly sustain one another.

For full transparency, this essay was previously published in the Winnipeg Free Press on October 22, 2024 under the title Being human - by choice. I am submitting it for republication with your outlet. I am also making simultaneous submissions to a limited number of publications that welcome previously published work. I will immediately notify you if the piece is accepted elsewhere.

Thank you very much for your time and for the work you do in sustaining thoughtful public conversation. I would be honoured to have this piece considered by your editors.

Kind regards,

Carina Blumgrund

Winnipeg, Canada

cblumgrund|AT|gmail.comEmail address

link to the published article: click here

Submitted on Monday, Dec 8, 2025 at 3:03:59 PM

