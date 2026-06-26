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General News    H4'ed 6/26/26  

The end of Netanyahu's War? U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks reshape the Middle East

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Steven Sahiounie
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Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

As reports emerge of an impending memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, the Middle East may be approaching the conclusion of one of the most consequential conflicts of the twenty-first century. If finalized, the agreement could bring an end not only to direct hostilities between Washington and Tehran but also to interconnected battlefronts stretching from Lebanon to the Persian Gulf.

For many observers, this conflict will be remembered as "Netanyahu's War" -- a confrontation that ultimately drew the United States into a costly and controversial military campaign whose stated objectives remain only partially fulfilled.

U.S. President Donald Trump's deal with Iran will hinge upon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If Israel defies the terms of the deal by striking Lebanon, the deal is off, and the war begins again. From past experience, Israel is likely to defy Trump, and is never held to account, even if it costs American lives.

Ambitious War Aims, Uncertain Results

When the United States entered the conflict alongside Israel, Trump articulated an expansive list of objectives. These included the destruction of Iran's nuclear program, the elimination of its ballistic missile capabilities, and, according to numerous statements from officials and commentators, pressure on the Iranian political system itself.

More than three months later, however, the outcome appears far more complex.

The Iranian government remains in power. Tehran retains control over its enriched uranium stockpiles, and its nuclear infrastructure remains a central issue for future negotiations rather than a resolved military objective. Furthermore, Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly continued targeting American and Israeli military positions until the final stages of the conflict. While stockpiles of costly American weaponry became surprisingly low, the Iranian weapons were still readily available.

At the same time, Iran suffered extensive damage. Israeli and American operations reportedly succeeded in eliminating numerous senior political and military figures, while also damaging key infrastructure, including oil facilities, energy networks, naval assets, and air-defense systems.

These realities have created a situation in which neither side can convincingly claim total victory.

A Strategic Setback for Washington?

Critics of the war argue that the United States failed to achieve the broad international coalition-building success that characterized previous military campaigns such as the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Unlike that conflict, Washington reportedly found itself largely supported only by Israel during this campaign. This lack of international participation has led some analysts to question whether American diplomatic influence has diminished significantly compared to previous decades.

Equally important are claims that American military installations across the Gulf region sustained substantial damage during the conflict. Satellite imagery and various media reports have fueled debates regarding the vulnerability of U.S. bases and the effectiveness of American defensive systems under sustained missile attacks.

If these assessments prove accurate, the conflict may be remembered not only for its political consequences but also for exposing vulnerabilities in the military posture of the world's leading superpower.

Iran's Mixed Outcome

While Iranian officials and supporters have portrayed the conflict as evidence of national resilience, Tehran's losses were substantial.

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I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Iran Nuclear Talks; Iran Treaty; Iranian General Killed; Israel; Netanyahu Backs Romney; Netanyahu Indicted, Add Tags

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