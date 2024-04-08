The dumbing down of America, cont.

Exclusive to OpEd News: OpEdNews Op Eds 4/8/2024 at 3:33 PM EDT



The headline says it all.

"Do you know who fought in the Civil War?"

"The French and the Germans?"

"How did you know that?"

"I took history."

Wait, there's more.

"When was the war of 1812 fought?"

"The 1980s?"

"Who was America's first president?"

"His first name was George. I don't know the last."

"Can you name the continents?"

"The USA?"

"Can you name another one?"

"Puerto Rico?"

"How many inches in a foot?"

"One?"

