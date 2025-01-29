 
Login/Register Login | Register
88 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The dumbest thing in my life: II

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)



Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivers a sermon urging Donald Trump to show mercy.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Democracy Now!)   Details   DMCA

I spent a good deal of "Inauguration Day 2: The Revenge", trying to recall how I reacted to "Inauguration Day 1, The Bad Joke". I kept drawing a blank. Was I angry (likely), depressed (probably), disappointed (undoubtedly)?

Then I had a clever thought: Why not see what you wrote?

Turns out, I didn't. Write, that is. I didn't write anything on Jan. 20, 2017 or, for that matter, the whole month of January. (In fact, from Christmas Day, 2016, to Feb. 24, 2017, my pen was silent. My blog was blank.

Oh, right, I suddenly remembered. From Dec. 26, 2016 and most of January, 2017, I was a guest of Garnet Medical Center, just outside of Middletown, N.Y. Not by choice. By chance and another driver whose car wound up sliding on ice and hitting mine head-on. I guess you don't forget, but you don't rush to remember.

So, no, I didn't pay a lot of attention to the Trump pre-inauguration hoopla or the day itself. I had doctors dealing with a fractured right wrist, a detached left patella tendon, eight broken ribs, a deflated lung and a bump on the head. The car was in worse shape.

But the doctors did their jobs and I survived to get a second shot at a Trump inaugural. No, I didn't watch. Instead, I checked what I wrote on Christmas Day, 2016.

The first paragraph: "I have been in a funk since Nov. 9. That's the day I woke up with the realization that millions of Americans had lost their minds, if not their souls, and elected a man who is morally, psychologically, intellectually and spiritually unfit to be their president. The dumbest thing that has happened in my lifetime."

Well, turns out the 2016 election was only the second dumbest thing that has happened in my lifetime. The dumbest thing was electing him again.

But I did discover something interesting about myself in this research. That Christmas column was all about my not writing for a while, and, instead, returning to reading. Funny about that, but that's exactly what I did this time around.

One of the books mentioned in the 2016 column was "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test," by Tom Wolfe. Before becoming a prolific author, Wolfe was a reporter for The New York Herald Tribune.

As serendipity would have it, one of the books I recently mentioned that I need to get back to and finish is "The Paper: The life and death of The New York Herald Tribune."

In that 2016 Christmas column I turned to sports to get me back in the writing groove by adapting the philosophy of former NBA star, Reggie Miller, who gave Knicks fans nightmares. Miller, a great shooter, said the only way to get out of a shooting funk was to keep shooting. Eventually, the shots start falling again.

Also coincidentally, the other book I recently said I need to finish, is sports-related: "Satchel", a biography of the legendary pitcher, Satchel Paige.

I've long ago discovered that this "coincidence" stuff happens all the time if you only pay attention.

So, here we are again. Shock and awe, lies and misdirection, bigotry and bluster and a profound display of cowardice and hypocrisy by the onetime party of Lincoln.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde; Compassion; Donald Trump; Election; Inauguration; Inauguration 2017; Life Events; Reggie Miller; Sermons; Tom Wolfe, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend