 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech    H4'ed 11/6/25  

The coming of the Green Man

By   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

One day a man was sitting in a field

And he thought there was someone beside him

Standing there dressed darkly.

He turned and it was a cedar.

He said out loud: "That bush looks like a man!"

After he left, the bush thought to itself,

If I look like a man

Maybe I can be a man.

Maybe my roots can walk.

He pulled up a root and it became a foot.

He pulled up another root and it became another foot

And he began walking.

As he walked his boughs began to shapeshift

Into the features of a man dressed in a green cloak.

He passed some children playing.

They stopped playing to watch him.

He smiled for the first time and said,

"Good day children."

As he spoke, leaves came from his mouth.

The children laughed.

They asked how he did it.

He did not know

But he was glad that it made them happy.

He walked and walked.

Soon it was dark and he stopped

But he did not sleep.

The moon rose and shone on him.

He heard it say something to him.

It said, "You are the Green Man.

You used to be on Earth.

Now you are back.

I am glad to see you."

"What did I do?" he asked.

"I do not know what to do with myself."

The moon said, "You are here for a reason."

"But am I a tree or am I a man?"

The moon said sweetly, "Sit down.

I need to tell you something."

She said, "You used to be a face of stone, like me.

You appeared in the oldest cathedrals

So that when people came to worship

You reminded them of the spirit of the forest.

But now the forests are in trouble,

So you must walk about."

With that she grew silent

And was covered by a cloud.


(Article changed on Nov 06, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST)

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan), and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Poems; Poetry, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Waking from the dream of causality

More soul-retrieval: Trees in the silo

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

I am not strong now, but I will be stronger: Open letter, day after.

Let's play devil's advocate while the dust is still rising.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend