OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/22/25

The choice is ours?

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus
Both Netanyahu and Trump have visions of building empires and discarding the remnants of international law and the UN. Will they succeed to lead us to a World War or will we have peace? Trump immediately acted with executive orders to dismantle the US's connection to the world with a triumphalist inaugural speech full of classic colonialist language of manifest destiny, frontiers, pioneers and so on. But this is only more open empire building that was happening under his predecessors. His fascist billionnaire supporters are pardoned or even give Nazi Salute (lie Elon Musk) while common people (inluding Jews) who speak for Palestinian human rights are dubbed "anti-semitic" by Zionist groups like the ADL. The US is completing its second largest so-called "embassy" (in Beirut, the first in Baghdad). Each accommodates tens of thousands of personnel and the world is bullied to submission. The neoconservative zionist plan of toppling seven countries in the Arab world has materialized albeit was delayed a bit because of the resistance. Trump is only verbally more crude as than other "presidents" so he insulted people around the world from Alaskan natives to the Dutch (over Greenland) to Panamanians (wants to take Panama Canal) etc. Even his nearest neighbors (Canada and Mexico) and closest allies in Europe all are in his crosshairs.

The world all looks at this stronger push to expand the big genocidal empire (USA) and the small genocidal empire (Israel) with trepidation. But the reaction has been an expansion of the BRICS group of nations and the lineup for a global war is becoming clearer. We in the global South were never in doubt that imperialism is deep state and that the only difference between Genocide Joe and lunatic tRump is style of bluster of character. But since the 1962 assassination of John Kennedy, the transfer power in the USA was from one Zionist puppet to another Zionist puppet. The US system of federal elections has slowly and methodically been consumed by moneyed interests of the billionaires. The democrats and republicans become two sides of the same coin which is a Public Relations campaign to give the illusion of democracy while dragging the world to the abyss in service of moneys interests. Different faces but the essence is the same: making the rich richer and the poor poorer and pardoning criminals wearing different masks. Money flows whether from Edelson and Musk to republicans or Saban, Soros and Streyer to democrats. In all cases indigenous people and people of color are sacrificed on the altar the new Golden calves (and the chief being the Zionist sacred cow). Here in the occupied Palestinian territories, pogroms by Jewish colonial settlers and soldiers accelerated after the "ceasefire" agreements in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. The apartheid regime only intensified: lockdown of the cantons/bantustans that we are restricted in. Home demolitions and confiscation of more Palestinian lands, and increase in Jewish colonial settler buildings (squatters on our land). Torching vehicles and homes is now almost a daily occurence supported by the fascist Netanyahu government (a government of settlers). Without going into a detailed analysis, the trends are clear and could lead to catastrophic outcomes (global war combined with climate change). To reverse this direction requires a global uprising, a global unity of all affected people. What the global imperialist elites want us to think is that our interests and causes are separate or even contradictory. But the struggles of immigrants in the US, of Alaskans, of Californians, of Panamanians, of Syrians, of Palestinians, of hundreds of other people are all one struggle against those elites profiting from their hegemony whether they are called Biden, Trump, Modi, or Neneyahu. By realizing the unity of our struggle can we defeat the greed that causes millions misery and that leads us to mass extinction. For all with eyes to see and brains to examine, the data is now available and the choice is clear. We either allow them to destroy humanity and the environement or we reclaim our humanity and our earth. The choice is ours.

Religious Rights of Christians and Muslims violated in Jerusalem.

The corporate (Zionized) media focused on Israeli prisoners released. Hardly any of them talked about the Palestinian (indigenous) prisoners released as part of the exchange. Here is more on this.

Message from Ramzy Baroud, editor of the Palestine Chronicle: Thank you to those who stood by us, fought for us, and died for us unconditionally. Palestine will remember its true comrades and never forgive those who danced on the graves of its children. #Palestine #Solidarity #Lebanon #Yemen #Gaza

Qassem Muaddi writes well. You can see his most recent here including on "How Gaza taught us hope"

How to engage with Israelis who don't fully support Palestinian rights. On the "ceasefire"

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

Peter Barus

  New Content

The Good Shepherd Collective reports:

The Al-Nashash checkpoint operated from 07:00 to 19:00 with strict measures. Forces stormed al-Khader, resulting in one injury, and arrested two Palestinian residents in Bethlehem: Idris Suleiman Atta Al-Abayat and Rami Yasser Warad. Settlers with dogs attacked a shepherd, Awad Abd Ubayyat, in Kisan village, and cut down 50 olive trees in Nahalin. Multiple road gates remained closed, including those at Beit Fajjar, Tuqu, Janata, and Qabr Hilweh junction.

This is one of ten "governorates" undergoing similar or worse attacks right now; many involve murdered Palestinian people.

Some "ceasefire."

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025 at 1:14:03 PM

Author 0
