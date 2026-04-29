The childhood vaccine guide that every family needs- complimentary download



Parents Guide to Childhood Vaccination Decisions

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The Independent Medical Alliance (Formerly FLCCC) is offering a free download of "the childhood vaccine guide that every family needs."

They state: "Dr. Elizabeth Mumper has spent more than forty years in pediatric practice, and she has watched the vaccine conversation in the exam room get shorter and more pressured.

Parents are navigating the most confusing moment in childhood health in a generation. The guidance changes, the experts disagree, and the pharmaceutical industry is not stepping aside quietly. Families need somewhere independent to turn.

From the very beginning, our guides have been independent, physician-led, evidence-first, and free to every family who needs them.

Pediatricians like Dr. Mumper are rare, and we need more of them. She has the clinical record, the data, and the spine to put something like this into a parent's hands.

A free download of Dr Mumper's new handbook, A Parent's Guide to Childhood Vaccination Decisions, walks parents through what informed consent actually requires, lays out a modified schedule for families who choose to vaccinate, and closes with twenty-nine peer-reviewed references and her specific recommendations on every childhood vaccine routinely offered.

IMA updates this guide as the evidence evolves."