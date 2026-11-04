The agenda after elections

Posted here.

A major election victory for democrats in the US and a rebuke for the policies of the genocidal Epstein class of Trump and company. Big loss for the Zionist lobby. But the Democratic Party leadership which is in congress had supported the AIPAC candidates who lost like the nutty woman from Michigan. The new progressives in Congress must insist to either get rid of Chuck Schumer (Senate - Zionist bought) and Hakim Jeffries (House – Zionist bought) or that these “leaders” adopt a real progressive agenda as demanded by people like Bernie Sanders and the newly elected dozens of progressives in Congress. Now Congress must act to reflect the will of voters (and Congress does have powers to impeach, power of the purse, power of legislation). I am a US citizen who supported progressive candidates who put US interests first. All who voted for the change must not rest now. They must INUNDATE ALL MEMBERS OF CONGRESS (democrats, Republicans, others) demanding the following:

Cut military spending by at least 30% which would sufficient to begin to reduce the unsustainable $40+ trillion national debt, would support an economic rejuvenation in the US, universal health care (see Scandinavian countries for models), repairing ailing pubic infrastructure, have affordable higher education and much more

Seriously address climate change that is getting us to the brink of a global catastrophe now (and reverse Trump’s policies that called climate change a hoax and caused so much health impact)

Stop extortion of other states with Tariffs that increase cost of living and build US businesses to be competitive (e.g, Green technologies)

Impeach officials starting with Hegseth and Robert G Kennedy Jr (hundreds of thousands of lives lost on their hands).

Dismantle the militia known as ICE

Support a wealth tax. Billionaires (and musk is a trillionaire) did not get this way by their work but by money making money that is not taxed. Capital gain tax should be at least 50% for those who have a net worth of over $10 million

Release all Epstein files without any redactions! Then hold the pedophiles including Trump and Bill Clinton to account!

FBI should create a task force to find all the other ‘Epsteins’ out there especially when they work for foreign governments like Israel.

The Leahy law that says we must not support human rights violators (like ‘Saudi Arabia’ and Egyptian governments) must be enforced

AIPAC and other similar entities serving foreign interests must be investigated for meddling in US elections and if allowed to continue to operate must register as a foreign lobby

Stope the ongoing genocide and investigate and prosecute US officials who were partners in the genocide in Palestine, in the illegal wars on Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Nigeria etc.

End the illegal blockade on Cuba and Iran

Release the illegally abducted president of Venezuela and his wife and expose the extortion racket that enriched Trump’s family and friends from the oil of Venezuela.

Hold accountable those responsible for the murder of boaters in the Caribbean (extrajudicial executions).

End the persecution and harassment of human rights defenders opposing genocide on college campuses and in US cities (and punish the perpetrators).

Repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force and the Patriot Act to restore people’s rights.

European, Gulf and other Governments that thought that gaining favor in Washington comes through Tel Aviv now got a big wake-up call from these elections (case study Abdul in Michigan). European, Gulf and other Governments that thought that gaining favor in Washington comes through Tel Aviv now got a big wake-up call from these elections (case study Abdul in Michigan). We must now accelerate boycotts, divestments, and sanctions like we did with South Africa. The public should also hold the complicit corporate media for hiding information and lying about all these things.

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

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