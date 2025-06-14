The World with Trump's Heavy Hand On It

So the National Guard has been called in to quell the riots in Los Angeles . . . without as much as a 'by your leave' to the California governor. No wonder Gavin Newsom is mad as hell and is suing President Trump plus the Department of Defense and Secretary Hyseth for the illegal takeover of a California National Guard unit.

The lawsuit claims the takeover violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeds the associated Title 10 authority for two reasons: It was unwarranted and because it was done without the consent of the Governor as Federal law requires.

The protestors having made their point about ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) activities -- they had become increasingly intrusive entering people's homes and yanking out illegal immigrants. These people were not living off government handouts but actually working jobs where their employers were satisfied -- essentially contributing to the country's GDP.

In support of the California workers targeted, protests are planned in Chicago and up and down the East Coast. Their plight has begun to attract sympathy from the populace.

If a guy is doing a job and his employer is happy and so is he, then why can't they be left alone? So the thinking goes, especially when the job he has is shunned by locals.

Trump's relations with other national leaders can be just as adversarial as with Gavin Newsom or at the other end of the country the Mayor of New York -- though lately he has warmed up to the latter who had been accused by the Biden Justice Dept of doing favors for the Turkish government in exchange for bribes.

Keir Starmer, the British leader, visited Trump in February. At the time Trump was touting an epic deal, particularly after Starmer had brought an invitation for Trump from King Charles, the nominal head of state, to visit Britain. Trump appears to have a soft spot for royals or is impressed with the pomp and traditions attached to them. Six months later all the noise and bonhomie seems to have died down. Is there a deal? Yes, he has finally made a 'deal'. It is in quotes because it is basically the status quo with Trump's 10 percent import tax on most UK goods with the exception of cars and steel. Essentially then it's the same as before but for minor peripheral changes. Then the U.S. expands potential for agricultural products and takes off the tariff on cars and steel.

Trump's relations with Germany have had that country's leaders treating Trump with the utmost care. Quite simply because the US is Germany's largest automobile export market particularly for upscale brands BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. In fact, Germany is a major exporter of vehicles, machinery, chemicals, household appliances, and the U.S. is undeniably a sizable market.

