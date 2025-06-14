 
Login/Register Login | Register
268 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The World with Trump's Heavy Hand On It

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

So the National Guard has been called in to quell the riots in Los Angeles . . . without as much as a 'by your leave' to the California governor. No wonder Gavin Newsom is mad as hell and is suing President Trump plus the Department of Defense and Secretary Hyseth for the illegal takeover of a California National Guard unit.

The lawsuit claims the takeover violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeds the associated Title 10 authority for two reasons: It was unwarranted and because it was done without the consent of the Governor as Federal law requires.

The protestors having made their point about ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) activities -- they had become increasingly intrusive entering people's homes and yanking out illegal immigrants. These people were not living off government handouts but actually working jobs where their employers were satisfied -- essentially contributing to the country's GDP.

In support of the California workers targeted, protests are planned in Chicago and up and down the East Coast. Their plight has begun to attract sympathy from the populace.

If a guy is doing a job and his employer is happy and so is he, then why can't they be left alone? So the thinking goes, especially when the job he has is shunned by locals.

Trump's relations with other national leaders can be just as adversarial as with Gavin Newsom or at the other end of the country the Mayor of New York -- though lately he has warmed up to the latter who had been accused by the Biden Justice Dept of doing favors for the Turkish government in exchange for bribes.

Keir Starmer, the British leader, visited Trump in February. At the time Trump was touting an epic deal, particularly after Starmer had brought an invitation for Trump from King Charles, the nominal head of state, to visit Britain. Trump appears to have a soft spot for royals or is impressed with the pomp and traditions attached to them. Six months later all the noise and bonhomie seems to have died down. Is there a deal? Yes, he has finally made a 'deal'. It is in quotes because it is basically the status quo with Trump's 10 percent import tax on most UK goods with the exception of cars and steel. Essentially then it's the same as before but for minor peripheral changes. Then the U.S. expands potential for agricultural products and takes off the tariff on cars and steel.

Trump's relations with Germany have had that country's leaders treating Trump with the utmost care. Quite simply because the US is Germany's largest automobile export market particularly for upscale brands BMW, Mercedes and Porsche. In fact, Germany is a major exporter of vehicles, machinery, chemicals, household appliances, and the U.S. is undeniably a sizable market.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Trump Anxiety; Trump Trade War; World Leaders, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend