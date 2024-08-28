The World as Will and Cartesian Product (brief essay)

Notes

1. Descartes, Rene (2017), First Meditation, in Descartes' Meditations, ed. Jonathan Bennett, 7, at hive.org/details/descartes1641.

2. An AI would probably think I, John Hawkins, is God. For it is a manmade gizmo, a manufactured 'I'.

3. Many young people my age (at the time) tried to explore this realm of possibilities with LSD.

4. "[His] work in physics or natural philosophy, astronomy, and the methodology of science still evoke debate after over 400 years. His role in promoting the Copernican theory and his travails and trials with the Roman Church are stories that still require re-telling." This according to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.