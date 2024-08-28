Amsterdam Portrait de Rene Descartes (1596-1650) Vers 1648 Utrecht Centraal Museum'
It is a sure testament to the value of Rene Descartes' set of Meditations on being and knowing that his work is still presented for review and evaluation to contemporary students of philosophy. I can still recall my first perusal of his Cogito some 40 years ago. What a thing to measure the span of one's intellectual life by! And yet, it seems to me now more relevant than ever, as we humans enter an age almost certainly to be dominated by artificial intelligence apps, with the quest for artificial general intelligence (AGI) seemingly just ahead, and the question of whether such smart machines can ever be what humans call conscious.
Strictly speaking, then, I am simply a thing that thinks-- a mind, or soul, or intellect, or reason, these being words whose meaning I have only just come to know"[I am] a thinking thing (5).
The longer and more carefully I examine all these points, the more vividly and clearly I recognize their truth. But what is my conclusion to be? If I find that " some idea of mine has so much representative reality that I am sure the same reality doesn't reside in me, either straightforwardly or in a higher form, and hence that I myself can't be the cause of the idea, then, because everything must have some cause , it will necessarily follow that " I am not alone in the world: there exists some other thing that is the cause of that idea. (13)
It is true that my being a substance explains my having the idea of substance; but it does not explain my having the idea of an infinite substance. That must come from some substance that is itself infinite. I am finite. (14)
Notes
2. An AI would probably think I, John Hawkins, is God. For it is a manmade gizmo, a manufactured 'I'.
3. Many young people my age (at the time) tried to explore this realm of possibilities with LSD.
4. "[His] work in physics or natural philosophy, astronomy, and the methodology of science still evoke debate after over 400 years. His role in promoting the Copernican theory and his travails and trials with the Roman Church are stories that still require re-telling." This according to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.