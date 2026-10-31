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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 10/31/26  

The World Still Sees Most of the Planet Through a Keyhole

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Aniket Patil
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Ask an average newsreader in the United States or Europe what they know about India, Nigeria, Indonesia or Brazil, and you'll often hear about disasters, elections, poverty or a viral moment. Ask what ordinary life is like in those countries, how people argue about politics there, what they find funny or what they're building, and the answers get thin.

That isn't the readers' fault. It's how much of the world's news is still produced.

Coverage by crisis

For decades, international coverage in the big Western outlets has largely worked on a crisis model. Foreign news earns space when something goes badly wrong: a flood, a coup, a famine, a stampede. Between crises, many countries barely appear.

Foreign bureaus are expensive, and many outlets have reduced them. That often leaves a single correspondent covering a whole region, sometimes from another country. Under those conditions, it's not surprising that coverage drifts toward the dramatic and the easy to explain.

The result is a distorted picture. Readers learn that a country of hundreds of millions of people is a place where bad things happen, not a place where people live, work, invent, organize and disagree with each other just as Americans and Europeans do.

Why it matters

This isn't only about fairness. A keyhole view of the world has real consequences.

It shapes policy, because voters who see other countries only in crisis are more likely to back policies based on fear rather than understanding.

It shapes business, because investors and companies who know a country only through headlines misjudge both its risks and its opportunities.

It shapes solidarity, because people are less likely to stand with workers, activists or communities abroad whose everyday struggles they never hear about.

And it shapes how people in those countries see Western media: as outsiders who parachute in when there's tragedy to film and leave before the story gets complicated.

The voices are already there

Here's the frustrating part: the stories aren't hard to find. India alone has a huge, noisy, multilingual media world, from national newspapers and independent digital outlets to local reporters, regional-language YouTube channels and community radio. The same is true across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Journalists in these places report daily on courts, budgets, labor disputes, environmental fights, start-ups, women's movements, art and faith.

What's missing is a bridge. Too often, international editors still treat local journalists as "fixers" who arrange interviews rather than as reporters whose work deserves its own byline and audience.

What would better look like

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Aniket Patil writes for the Global section of Peepals, an India-based news network covering world affairs, India, youth, women, heritage, technology and markets from a Global South perspective.

Related Topic(s): Global South; India; International News; Journalism; Media; Media Foreign, Add Tags

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The World Still Sees Most of the Planet Through a Keyhole

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