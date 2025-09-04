The World Needs Another Nuclear Freeze Movement

By Robert Weiner and Jenny Zhao

With all the nuclear scare bravado from Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump, and with the threats from Iran, India, Pakistan, Israel, China and elsewhere, the world needs nuclear freeze rallies like we had nationally in the 1980s.

Those rallies included the leadership of Springfield congressman Ed Boland, who chaired and emceed the Oct. 5, 1982, University of Massachusetts rally. Boland was co-chair of the House Intelligence Committee, whose report credited the rallies around the world for the nuclear arms treaties passed at the time.

Despite repeatedly warning against World War III and asserting this past March that the greatest threat is big monster nuclear weapons, Trump's recent deployment of nuclear submarines in response to threats from former Russian president Medvedev, now deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, is the latest and clearest evidence that nuclear tensions are spiraling toward catastrophe. In response to Trump's warnings about his ultimatum, Medvedev threatened to invoke the Cold War-era Soviet nuclear system known as The Dead Hand, which triggers automatic detection if Moscow were struck.

What's needed is a global reprise of the 1980s Nuclear Weapons Freeze Campaign that mobilized more than a million Americans and forced superpowers to negotiate.

On June 12, 1982, more than a million protesters gathered in New York City in support of this freeze campaign, which called for a bilateral halt between the U.S. and Soviet Union to stop the testing, production and deployment of nuclear weapons. At UMass Amherst less than four months later, there was a similar demonstration of student support for the movement with more than 30,000 people. As then-Sen. Ted Kennedy put it in a letter to a rally organizer, the rally addressed the most vital issue of [the] time.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by Boland, reported that the [1982] November elections saw freeze resolutions on 28 state and local ballots, and they passed in 25. By November 1983, the campaign had been endorsed by more than 370 city councils, 71 county councils, and by one or both houses of 23 state legislatures.

