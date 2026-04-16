The Winner at the DNC's Latest Meeting? Israel, Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide

In the aftermath of last week's big meeting of the Democratic National Committee in New Orleans, supporters of the U.S.-Israel alliance have been quite content. "We're pleased that the DNC Resolutions Committee rejected a set of divisive, anti-Israel resolutions," the president of Democratic Majority for Israel said. The CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, a former national security advisor to Kamala Harris, expressed gratitude to the DNC's leadership.

Why did pro-Israel groups voice so much pleasure and praise - not only for the sidelining of pro-human-rights resolutions but also for the process that sidelined them? The answer has to do with the DNC's mechanism that thwarted changes in positions on Israel. A panel named the Middle East Working Group gummed up all efforts to align the DNC with the views of most Democratic voters, even while supposedly hard at work.

Last Friday, the transparent thinness of the pretense caused Politico to headline an article this way: "Inside the DNC's Middle East (Not) Working Group." But the not-working group had been functioning quite well - as a charade for delay and obfuscation.

The day before the derisive headline appeared, the DNC Resolutions Committee dispensed with a resolution about events in Gaza and the West Bank. Its provisions included a declaration that the DNC "supports pausing or conditioning U.S. weapons transfers to any military units credibly implicated in violations of international humanitarian law or obstruction of humanitarian assistance."

That resolution critical of Israel went nowhere, which is to say it went to the so-called working group, also known as a "task force."

Assisting the diversion as chair of the Resolutions Committee was political strategist Ron Harris, described in his home state of Minnesota as a "longtime Democratic Party insider." He made false claims during the meeting: "I know that the task force has met once a month since it was created". I have the confidence that work is happening". These are people working really really hard over a very thorny issue". They are doing their work". They're hearing from experts and all sorts of things."

The falsehood that the task force had met "once a month," when actually it had scarcely met, was enough reason for me to contact Harris and ask where he'd gotten that (mis)information. He replied that it was "according to the DNC staffer coordinating the process."

The basic problem with the working group is not only that it hasn't done much of anything in the nearly eight months since DNC Chair Ken Martin announced it with great fanfare. The underlying hoax is that it was set up not to reflect the views of registered Democrats nationwide.

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