Most Popular Choices
Sci Tech   

The Whole Elephant: The Best of 2024

By Katie Singer (Page 1 of 4 pages)

Katie Singer
DSC08079 Elephant tail and hind legs
(Image by godutchbaby from flickr)   Details   DMCA

When I read about households or communities that claim to reduce their ecological footprint by using solar PVs, industrial wind turbines, batteries and/or e-vehicles, I fret and sigh. Calling these technologies "green" is like weighing an elephant by the tip of its tail. It ignores the energy, extractions, water, toxic waste, CO2 emissions, intercontinental shipping and wildlife habitat losses involved in manufacturing these products, their infrastructures and their end-of-life waste. It fails to recognize the ecological impacts of "green" products on the largely indigenous communities that make their raw materials.

"Green" is an unregulated marketing term, just like "zero-emitting", "clean" and "sustainable". Manufacturers use it freely-- without calculating their products from cradles-to-graves.

People who aim to reduce their ecological footprint deserve cradle-to-grave analysis and respectful, comprehensive answers to their questions... before they purchase a product or technology.

Here are my best reports about mapping our technosphere to discover our biosphere and some ways to rethink our crises.

My hearty thanks to all readers.

THE POWER GRID

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

Fire hazards at the battery storage system coming near you

SOS: San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy

A Time-Sensitive Invitation to Protect New Mexico from Smart Meters' Fire Hazards

SOLAR PVs

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
