Exclusive to OpEd News:
The White Race in Decline - OMG!

By

Philip Kraske
(Don't) Panic!
(Don't) Panic!
(Image by - Curtis Trevellion - NO AI -)   Details   DMCA

Lately I see web pages worriedly graced
With the thought of white people being replaced
By immigrants of different colors and nations,
Unsatisfied with their present lives' stations,
And thinking they too deserve a car and a house,
Health tips and lawn care -- which you can't find in Laos.
.
By boat, car and plane, some even swimming,
They sought decent lives with all Christmas trimming,
And now they're our neighbors, their kids in our schools,
Winning spelling bees and scholarship jewels,
Others paint houses and repair our cars,
Their English still murky with mother-tongue scars.
.
But let us not gripe, it's our own damn fault,
Which goes unmentioned among the pure right-alt.
It's migrant revenge for the West's long repression
Of their pols, econs, and forced concession,
Complacency with strongmen, their graft and their theft,
All fine as long as they stomp hard on the left.
.
Funny: no Latins or Asians worry about white decline,
Just white people who think they've achieved such refine,
And figure that culture, tradition and rite
Will get tossed overboard without any fight,
But Santa and the flag are absorbed through the air:
Game shows and Top Gun are the new culture fare.
.
The second-gen kids all adopt Yankee swash,
So at the end it all comes out in the wash.
All except human nature, which never comes out,
But changes to suit the new times as they spout:
Now boy chases girl at axe-throwing dates,
Greed prospers, labor trudges, and power dictates.
.
The West's voice is stale and due for a shakeup,
So quite timely is this new racial make-up.
Though with looming disasters now all saying boo,
Climate, nukes and AI, to name just a few,
A darker-skinned future scarce ripples my pond:
Its just History, that joker, waving his wand.

For a recording of this poem, go to my website: http://www.philipkraske.com/kraske-fiction/

Related Topic(s): White Anglo Saxon Protestant; White Males

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
