The Water Sonnet

Life Arts 3/23/2024 at 4:28 AM EDT H3'ed 3/23/24



Water Drop

(Image by gerlos) Details DMCA



'ray, today is international water day!

Every who who's anyone owes it to water.

(Or was it yesterday? Let's see. Who's to say?)

Do cartwheels like a carnivalesquing otter!

Talking each to each, it's mostly water talking,

splishy splosh obesity jolly jelly laughs;

half naked gazed-at girls round the pool walking,

they're frisky bags of water, too, and prone to gaffes.

.



But what I wonder is what we'll do if the crazies

get hold of the world water supplies and extort.

What if Big Oil becomes Big Water? Will hayseeds

rise up and revolt and toss their chains for a snort?

.



You note no one's bottling the desalinated stuff;

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).