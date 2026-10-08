The United Front for the Restoration of U.S. Constitutional Democracy: A Message for the Democrats: Part I

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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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Tom Paine, December 23, 1776

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. . .. [I]t would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”

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Introduction: This is the first of a three-part series in which I am attempting to set the stage for and then describe a proposal to accomplish what I believe is the very necessary task, for the Democratic Party and other opponents of TrumpRepubloFascism, if defeat the TrumpRepubloFascists in the upcoming elections, and then again in 202,8 is to be achieved. It is designed to bring them together to focus on the disasters-that-have-occurred and the even worse ones that could be set upon our nation, if TRF is not permanently reversed and eliminated from our national politics, as our nation moves forward. Historically, the Democrats, other liberals, and the Left, have spent much-too-much time fighting each other and not putting aside those differences for at least one election cycle to be able to unify against their common enemy. In this case, of course, it’s TrumpRepubloFascism, and the primary goal which the TRF’s have stated clearly: achieving a “Second American Revolution.”

The central goal of this Revolution is to replace the present Constitution, the central feature of which is the Separation of the Three Primary Functions/Powers of any government --- the Executive, the Legislative and the Judicial --- with a unification of all power under the Executive. Historically, such a system has been called Monarchy or Empire. For the last 100 years or so it has been called Fascism. I call the strategy proposed here, designed to electorally defeat the rise of fascism in the United States, “The United Front.” And for the upcoming elections, focusing on what the Trump Administration has been engaged in, in order to destroy U.S. Constitutional Democacy, it would be called “The United Front for the Restoration of Constitutional Democacy.”

And so:

I am not making a unique statement here when I say that the election of 2028 will be the most significant in U.S. history since that of 1860, and that the election of 2026 will be the most significant since that of 1858. Those two elections of the 19th century confirmed the path that the nation had been on for civil war since the passage of the Missouri Compromise of 1820. As Jefferson had described it, it was “a firebell in the night,” warning of a coming conflict over the matter of slavery as an institution, and its expansion Westward, as a political matter. In terms of a possible coming Second Civil War, fears are certainly being expressed. (I will be dealing with this subject in a subsequent column.) It is fascinating, and historically very significant, that while there are a number of issues over which U.S. citizens could now come to blows, the central one is “race,” just as it was in 1860.

There has not been a U.S. President who has run specifically of the race issue since the 1850s, but for a variety of Presidents --- “Southern Strategy” Nixon and “Welfare Queens” Reagan come to mind --- race has been a useful secondary issue for them. But of course, it is Trump who has made it a central, if not the central issue, for himself. Indeed, there it is in all its ignominy in what I have characterized as his “Magic Three:” Racism, Sexism, and Xenophobia: the RSX formula, which has been so successful for him, politically.

In his first term, as is well-known, Trump was only able to work around the edges on his central issues. But now he has been unleashed, and, as I have written in the past, he, the tinsel decoration on (but not the driver of) the P2025 train, the primary station for it to reach is the one at which it will be able to drive U.S. Constitutional Democracy off the track and replace it with a uniquely U.S. form of fascism. (I have discussed the details of this U.S.-form-of-fascism in a number of columns.) Trump is busting out all over with both the theme and the policy-objective, on virtually every day of his Presidency.

The Heritage Society likes to describe that effort of theirs as a “Second American Revolution.” And indeed, most fundamentally, it would be. For in practice it would replace traditional U.S. Constitutional Democracy, with its central governmental principle of the Separation of the Powers (that is the central powers of any government: the Legislative, the Executive, and the Judicial) with the unification of them, under an executive which would no longer be the “Executive Branch,” but simply the executive, the legislative, and the judicial all rolled into one Central-Power-Presidency. (This combination of the state powers is of course the central feature of both monarchical/imperial and fascist government.) And so far, without the benefit of any legislation, but with a cooperative Supreme Court on many occasions, and of course a completely compliant Republican Congress which has many members who are all for the Destruction of Constitutional Democracy. I won’t name names, because I don’t want to get sued. But you know who they are.

Let us consider some of the ways that Trump and the P2025 force behind (some say running) him have already done that. On Day 1 of his Presidency, for example, Trump created a new government department, called (as you well know) DOGE, the “Department of Government Efficiency.” Of course, under Article I of the Constitution, assuming the term “legislative powers” means what it has meant since the beginning of the Republic (although who knows, certain members of the Supreme Court think differently on that one --- and have revealed that in practice, without saying as much), Congress alone is empowered to create government departments and functions, to wit: “Section 1. All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Con­gress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Repre­sentatives.” Well, fuhgeddaboud that. DOGE appeared as if by magic, with immense powers, and absolutely no opposition either from the Republican Congress, or the Republican Supreme Court.

And then what did that Department do? Make recommendations to the two other branches on what might be done to improve “government efficiency?” Well, no, they just plowed ahead, without any legislative sanctions to, as a prime example, repeal the Civil Service Act of 1883 as amended. They simply fired Federal Government employees, supposedly protected by the Civil Service Act, whose work for which they had no use, and ended functions of various government departments, such as very notably the USAID, which had been established by legislation. And so on and so forth.

Other examples of violation-of-the-Constitution by President Trump include the Declaring War on Iran, again a power specifically granted to Congress under Article I. The institution of tariffs again is a Congressional responsibility/power clearly spelled out in Article I. And of course, there is the vast expansion of ICE, its role and function(s), including the massive development and use of what have been described literally as “Concentration Camps” * --- that is squeezing as many prisoners as possible into very small spaces --- again without again authorization from the Congress. As is very well known, this is just one example of what we will be experiencing should the TRFs remain in power. Again, the “United Front for the Restoration of Constitutional Democracy” is being proposed as an electoral strategy that is in my view best designed to achieve that end.

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*The term “concentration camp” was first used by the Nazis to describe the prison camps they set up as soon as Hitler became Chancellor of Germany on Jan. 20, 1933, into which they jammed, “concentrated,” as many persons as they could possibly fit into them. The first one was outside the leafy village of Dachau, which is about 20 miles outside of the original Nazi power-center of Munich, Germany. When, many years ago, I was driven by it, going from the airport at Munich to a conference on Wellness in Western Austria, I found it hard to comprehend just how the Nazis could do such things in such a beautiful place. But of course, the Trump-Republo-Fascists are putting up their versions of concentration camps --- without any legislative authorization --- all over the country, some of them surely in very beautiful places. And although we could spend time describing ICE and its (not-legislatively-authorized) nature (except in very general terms), one could look at the principal Nazi internal (then in World War II, external) terror/repression organization, the Gestapo. I will deal with ICE, the Nazi Gestapo, and the Nazi “Storm Troopers,” the “Brownshirts” Die Sturmabteilung,” in some detail in my column on the United Front, Parts 2 and 3, upcoming.

(Article changed on Oct 08, 2026 at 2:32 PM EDT)