The United Front for the Restoration of U.S. Constitutional Democracy: A Message for the Democrats: Part II

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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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Tom Paine, December 23, 1776

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. . .. [I]t would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”

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Trump is clearly on his way to losing the upcoming elections, at least in part. As is well-known, he is openly threatening the use of force to swing the result back to his very own, a I call it, TrumpRepubloFascist party. Their major initiative is the Attack on Voting, managed in any way they can, from challenging cast-ballots in one way or another, to having ICE “monitors” at polling places, to using the US Postal Service to interfere with mail-in voting. And other forms of voter-intimidation. As, for example, some right-wingers have issued urgent calls to have far-right “militiamen” "surround the polls" on November 3rd, some suggesting that they "come armed." Among others, Louisiana’s far-right appears poised to heed his call (but that is, to be sure, only appears to). Further, Trump is threatening to [try to] use The Insurrection Act (of 1807!!!) --- presumably to decrease the Democratic vote --- without noting (details, details) that first, its use requires the existence of an insurrection, and second, the cooperation of the respective governors. As in:

“Whenever there is an insurrection in any State against its government, the President may, upon the request of its legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened [emphasis added], call into Federal service such of the militia of the other States [oops!], in the number requested by that State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary... .”

But for Trump and the TrumpRepubloFascists those requirements are just details that they would expect to conveniently walk over.

(For a review of Trump’s worst-of-the-worst specifics, a list has been assembled by my good friend, Donald B. Ardell, Ph.D., the creator of a philosophy and lifestyle called REAL wellness, developed and expanded over the years from the term high level wellness as pioneered by the late physician Halbert L. Dunn in the 1960’s, see Appendix I, below.)

Democrat and non-Democrat alike opponents of Trump and TrumpRepubloFascism have a variety of principled and programmatic bases for fighting the further imposition of TRF and the obvious objectives of P2025 (the primary one of which is to end the Separation of Powers that is built into the Constitution), for 2028, which would bring Constitutional Democracy in the United States to an end. Sometimes this group of TRF opponents fight the good fight against Trump very well. But sometimes, they spend more time fighting each other over the details of policy and program than they do in fighting the common enemy. As I have previously written, I call the policy/program proposal that I have developed to deal with this set of issues, that if not dealt with could very well lead to the victory of TRF, even without Trump, in 2028, “The United Front for the Restoration of Constitutional Democacy.”

The concept of a “united front” to oppose the onslaught of fascism --- its elimination of personal freedom at home, its militarism, and in some cases its aggression abroad --- goes back to Europe in the 1930s when attempts were made to form various coalitions of center and left-wing parties both within and between nations to oppose that onslaught that was taking place there. The development of what came to be called fascism began in 191, led by post-WWI Hungary under the dictator Admiral Miklos Horthy; then came fascist Italy under Benito Mussolini (who invented the term “fascism,” going back to an old Roman symbol); then Nazi Germany under Hitler; then fascist Spain under Francisco Franco; and then fascist Japan, led by Army Chief-of-Staff Gen. Hideki Tojo (although, since Japan had an Emperor, Hirohito, Tojo was not officially the head-of-state). Once the Second World War began there were other copy-cat fascist dictatorships, as in Romania and Bulgaria.

In pre-Nazi Germany, history records that there could have been a popular front to oppose the rise of Hitler, between the German Communist Party and the German Socialist Party. But the former was beholden to the “Third International” (of Communist parties) headed by Josef Stalin. He forbade the German Party to form such an alliance, based on an enmity against the Socialists going back to the immediate post-World War I period in Germany (Click Here). By the time Stalin, still leading the European Communist Parties from-afar, came around to the idea of what came to be called the/a “Popular Front” in 1937, it was too late.

As it happens, in my view, at least, it is not too late in the United States to establish what I am calling a “United Front for the Restoration of Constitutional Democracy." In fact, to repeat, it is my belief that if such a front is not created to contest the elections in 2028, TrumpRepubloFascism (presumably, for one reason or another, without Trump at its head) will be a formidable opponent, whomever the nominee will be.

In next week’s column, I will be discussing my prediction for the outcome of the upcoming elections. Then, in the election week, after most of the results are in, I will be presenting in more detail the structure and function(s) for the proposed United Front.

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Here, for your review, is a brief list of major TrumpRepubloFascist violations of statutory law, provisions of the Constitution, and other excrescences, assembled by my long-time friend Dr. Donald Ardell, Ph.D. He is the creator of a philosophy and lifestyle called REAL wellness® an approach focused on reason, exuberance, athleticism and personal freedoms. Don introduced the wellness concept to a general audience 1977 with his Rodale Press best-seller, "High Level Wellness: An Alternative to Doctors, Drugs and Disease." He has since written 15 other books and published nearly a thousand wellness essays that reveal the application of the four wellness dimensions to politics, sex, religion and just about everything else of consequence.

“The vanity projects that have damaged and degraded national cultural and historic treasures at a cost of billions of taxpayer money, including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and the historic East Wing of the White House. The worst of these malodorous acts is the desecration of the White House complex to make room for a monstrous ballroom. (Can you guess whose name's going to be plastered all over that?)

“The varied attempts to obstruct and prevent free and fair elections by varied means, most surely illegal and so far, prevented by the legal system.

“The withholding of financial, intelligence and other support previously provided for Ukraine in its efforts to resist the Russian invasion.

“The provision of huge tax breaks (in the Big Ugly Bill) for oligarchs and struggling billionaires among the one percent richest class, most of whom return these taxpayer-funded gifts with massive support for Republican candidates. All are abetted by corporate benefactors such as Apple, the Republican Majority Cmte PAC, House Freedom Fund, American Bankers Assn, National Auto Dealers Assn, Prosperity Action, and AT&T Inc.

“The hostility to a free press, seen most recently in the banning of segments of the media that dared to ask hard question, report truthfully and rebut his prevarications, actions, claims and odious plans.

“The appointment of a Frankenstinian coalition of incompetent sycophants and Christian nationalists to Cabinet levels positions.

“The support of unconstitutional religious intrusions that violate the separation of church and state, such as the "Rededicate 250" prayer rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, May 17, 2026. This revival-like Project 2025 event was intended to mark the nation's 250th anniversary through Christian fantasies, prayers, and Right-wing speeches.

“Desperate, foolish, and illegal attempts to mitigate the increasing likelihood that his presidency will bring about the electoral slaughter of Republicans on Nov 3. Examples include seeking to weaponize the postal service and offering a $5000 bribe to all voters, conditioned on an outcome he desires. To secure that outcome, he threatens to call out the National Guard or custom agents or “do anything necessary to make sure we have honest elections."

And finally, in Trumpworld, the only definition of "honest elections" that counts is that Trump-Republicans win both the House and Senate.

(Article changed on Oct 22, 2026 at 2:06 PM EDT)